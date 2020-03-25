Bermaui Channel

5

This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are:

    1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars.
    2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars.
    3. The Center Line.
    4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars.
    5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars.

      How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area

        Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area.
            When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indicates that prices are getting inside its overbought area.
                When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the downside this indicate that prices are getting outside its overbought area.
                    When the price candles cross the HH it creates a new high. This might indicate the beginning of a new uptrend that continues in progress until prices reverse its direction back again to the downside.

                      How does Bermaui Channels Captures Oversold  area

                        Think of the distance between LL and LH as an oversold area.
                            When the price candles or bars crosses the LH to the downside this indicates that prices are getting inside its oversold area.
                                When the price candles or bars crosses the LH to the upside this indicates that prices are getting outside its oversold area.
                                    When the price candles cross the LL it creates a new low. This might indicate the beginning of a new downtrend that continues in progress until prices reverse its direction back again to the upside.

                                      Bermaui Channel Features

                                        Bermaui Channel does not repaint or recalculate its results.
                                          It works on cryptocurrencies, stock, index, oil, gold, and on all time frames.
                                            Sound, email alerts and Mobile Notification.
                                              Buy, sell arrows to help to identifying trend signals.
                                                Well-designed parameters to help the user easily navigate between them.
                                                  Buffer to build your own expert advisors.
                                                    Two different color lists to choose from.
                                                      The ability to draw overbought & oversold as price candles or bars.

                                                        Bermaui Channel Parameters

                                                          Candles. The number of candles used in BD% calculations (Minimum is 2).

                                                          Shift.The number of bars to backward shift. The default is one.

                                                          Sound Alert.The default is true.

                                                          Send Email.The default is false.

                                                          Send Notification.The default is false.

                                                          Colors List.You can choose between two color lists, or you can choose to (Do Nothing).

                                                          Show Price Label.At the edge of the channel. The default is true.

                                                          Price Label Width.The default is one.

                                                          Show OB/OS as:1. Bars| 2. Candles| 3. Hide

                                                          Overbought Area Color. The default is Teal.

                                                          Oversold Area Color.The default is Tomato.

                                                          Bullish Candles Color.The default is Green.

                                                          Bearish Candles Color.The default is Red.

                                                          Candle Wicks Width.The default is one.

                                                          Candle Body Width.The default is four.

                                                          Bars Width.The default is three.


                                                          Read this blog to know how to use the buffers in building your own expert advisor:
                                                          https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734560


                                                          If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
                                                          Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT


                                                          Reviews 27
                                                          awasthisp
                                                          829
                                                          awasthisp 2023.08.26 09:30 
                                                           

                                                          It is one of best indicator to capture OB and OS areas

                                                          Werner Majer
                                                          921
                                                          Werner Majer 2022.09.07 16:18 
                                                           

                                                          Very good indicator, in connection with the Stockastic, very good results

                                                          mrkaib
                                                          1094
                                                          mrkaib 2022.09.05 19:53 
                                                           

                                                          in the backtest it looks very well. now i go to test it in live.

                                                          awasthisp
                                                          829
                                                          awasthisp 2023.08.26 09:30 
                                                           

                                                          It is one of best indicator to capture OB and OS areas

                                                          mostafa gamal
                                                          54
                                                          mostafa gamal 2023.02.22 12:12 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                          Werner Majer
                                                          921
                                                          Werner Majer 2022.09.07 16:18 
                                                           

                                                          Very good indicator, in connection with the Stockastic, very good results

                                                          mrkaib
                                                          1094
                                                          mrkaib 2022.09.05 19:53 
                                                           

                                                          in the backtest it looks very well. now i go to test it in live.

                                                          AlbertZAR
                                                          666
                                                          AlbertZAR 2022.04.08 17:36 
                                                           

                                                          What a brilliant indicator, helps me stay on the right side of the market. Great work Muhammad!

                                                          iamgibson
                                                          338
                                                          iamgibson 2022.02.22 14:00 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                          hungnq1992
                                                          1511
                                                          hungnq1992 2022.02.16 16:57 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                          Robbert
                                                          1073
                                                          Robbert 2022.02.06 16:11 
                                                           

                                                          This is my 4th indicator from this Author and same as the others, top quality and support !

                                                          aztron
                                                          241
                                                          aztron 2022.01.27 06:02 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                          Frank Paetsch
                                                          7550
                                                          Frank Paetsch 2022.01.22 23:30 
                                                           

                                                          5 stars

                                                          soharsteel
                                                          440
                                                          soharsteel 2021.11.03 20:14 
                                                           

                                                          excellent indicatoer . liked it a lot

                                                          Robin Olov Henry Lundberg
                                                          745
                                                          Robin Olov Henry Lundberg 2021.10.28 12:54 
                                                           

                                                          Good indicator that gives an idea of where we are in the flow or trend, can be used as a counter trend indicator or a trend indicator depending on how you read the market. Muhammad is also very supportive and quick in replying in case you need any support or help with settings. 5/5! I own a few of Muhammads indicators and EAs and he is one of the few good ones here on mql5.

                                                          Uladzimir Veramei
                                                          675
                                                          Uladzimir Veramei 2021.10.20 23:30 
                                                           

                                                          Helpful indicator, integrated it with my main strategy. Also could be automated. Support from the author is quick, satisfied.

                                                          Blin81
                                                          171
                                                          Blin81 2021.10.07 09:55 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                          Joshua Crisologo Joaquin
                                                          268
                                                          Joshua Crisologo Joaquin 2021.09.27 10:58 
                                                           

                                                          I rented it for now as I just wanted to get the author's Bermaui Stochastic. However, seeing how it visually helps you in your trading (especially if you're strategy revolves around heavily overbought/oversold areas) - this is a must buy. I'll definitely purchase it after the rent period.

                                                          Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                          53427
                                                          Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.09.27 14:55
                                                          Thanks a lot, Joshua 🙏💚
                                                          Alex421
                                                          59
                                                          Alex421 2021.09.21 23:18 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                                                          spetrosyan1979
                                                          527
                                                          spetrosyan1979 2021.08.29 13:22 
                                                           

                                                          Very good 🔥

                                                          Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                          53427
                                                          Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.30 05:18
                                                          Thanks for the great review, my friend. I appreciate it 🙏 💚
                                                          You can join my telegram group from here:
                                                          https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                                                          kurniartanto
                                                          65
                                                          kurniartanto 2021.08.07 16:50 
                                                           

                                                          Decided to try this indicator as in my opinion it is easy to understand and follow. Moreover, the author also provides the rationale of the trade when he used this tool for trading.

                                                          Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                          53427
                                                          Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.07 16:55
                                                          Thanks for the great review, my friend. I appreciate it 🙏 💚
                                                          You can join my telegram group from here:
                                                          https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                                                          Aoss Thanasit
                                                          52
                                                          Aoss Thanasit 2021.07.23 14:28 
                                                           

                                                          Bermaui Channel is an indicator that makes trading It's easier to do. I like it a lot.

                                                          Muhammad Elbermawi
                                                          53427
                                                          Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.06 21:45
                                                          Thanks for the great review and stars 🙏💚
                                                          You can join my telegram group from here:
                                                          https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                                                          Hisham Ghoneim
                                                          301
                                                          Hisham Ghoneim 2021.07.21 14:00 
                                                           

                                                          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

