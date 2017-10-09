RealWaves

2

The indicator shows the real waves, based on alternating upper and lower extremums of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the current timeframe.

Relevance of the extremums is determined in the process of their calculation, invalid extremums are not taken into account. Upper extremums are calculated by the bars highs, while lower ones are calculated by the bars lows. Only one bar is considered on each side of the bar, on which the extremum is calculated. The algorithm for determining the waves has nothing to do with ZigZag. The indicator will be very useful to traders who apply wave analysis based on the Elliott wave theory.


Parameters

  • QuantityOfBars - history depth in bars. If a large amount of history is available in the terminal, it is necessary to limit the depth of history to be analyzed by the indicator.
  • Working bar: from 0 to 2 - change the bar, at the end of which the indicator determines the relevance of the last extremum.


Examples

Screenshots 1-3 show the examples of automatic wave layout on the timeframes Н4, Н1 and М15. They also show the waves of the H4 timeframes decomposed into wave components at the smaller timeframes - H1 and M15.

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Real Waves MTF
Mikhail Reva
2 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the real waves of four (selectable) timeframes on the current chart, displaying the wave structure of the market. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of waves in real time. It informs the trader when the wave of the current or higher timeframe is completely formed. It visualizes waves starting from the current timeframe and higher. Convenient and customizable visualization of the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually
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Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.05.14 05:38 
 

Very Ordinary and average indicator, my mt4 freezes a few times, I need to shut the terminal and removed the chart and the indicator, coding must improve to make indicator run smoothly, hope to see some future update.

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