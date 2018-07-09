The 'Smart Help' indicator is an excellent assistant for beginners and experienced traders. It consists of 3 parts:

The first part provides entry and exit signals in the form of arrows. The up arrow is a signal of an uptrend, the down arrow indicates a downward trend.

The second part shows the direction and strength of the current trend.

The third part provides information on the currency pair state. The current price is indicated at the top. Below it are: the daily Low and High, the point distance between them, the average daily price range, spread, minimum distance to Stop Loss, time left before the candlestick closes.

The indicator does not redraw its values.





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