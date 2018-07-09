Smart Help
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 7 February 2026
- Activations: 7
The 'Smart Help' indicator is an excellent assistant for beginners and experienced traders. It consists of 3 parts:
The first part provides entry and exit signals in the form of arrows. The up arrow is a signal of an uptrend, the down arrow indicates a downward trend.
The second part shows the direction and strength of the current trend.
The third part provides information on the currency pair state. The current price is indicated at the top. Below it are: the daily Low and High, the point distance between them, the average daily price range, spread, minimum distance to Stop Loss, time left before the candlestick closes.
The indicator does not redraw its values.
Parameters
- Strength- indicator period
- Alerts - enable/disable audio notification about a new signal
- Show_Info - show/hide data
- MobileAlerts - send notifications to a mobile terminal when a signal emerges
- EmailAlerts - send notifications by email when a signal emerges
You can check here to see how long I have been a member. I have been trading for a while. Since 2010. I met, bought a lot of indicators, EA or else. Never come across something near or close to this one when it comes to great. You can win the market all the time. This indicator will definitely put to the closest chance to win. I could have prayed for the author to create an EA, wall stree Forex would have hate him so much. but it seems that he has not done that yet. Let me know. Thanks again. many 30K indicators can not even come that close.