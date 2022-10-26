Ceiling MT4
- Indicators
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Zbigniew MirowskiI' am programmer and work as freelancer. I started with mql about 2009, then have the break.
Now I'am back and see, that many things change, but the mql4 does not change almost at all.
- Version: 0.9
The "Ceiling MT4" indicator has been designed to determine the exit point from the market and it is based on a moving average set in parameters and shows 3 lines. 1. Ceiling lines, that is the highest / lowest value currently achieved on the chart in the horizon set in the "Plafon Horyzon" parameter. 2. The "Signal" line that shows the line shifted to the part specified in the "Signal_Part" parameter is set by default to 2, which means that it is halfway between the moving average and the plafond 3. Moving average lines