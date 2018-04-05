Day Trade The Markets

OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND TRADING

Day trade the markets.  Any market, any time frame but its recommended to trade 5 minutes for some inputs but experiment with time frames and assets to see the best .  It is important to optimize the inputs of the EA before back testing and using.  Last month option to a year is recommended.


Parameters for intraday trading are:

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

GoodHourOfDay

Number of the only hour of day (from 0 to 23) when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled through the whole day.

BadHoursOfDay

The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.

Disabled hours have higher priority than the enabled ones.

GoodDayOfWeek

Number of the only day of week (from 0 to 6, where 0 is Sunday), when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled on any day.

BadDaysOfWeek

The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to a day of week (0 bit - Sunday, ..., 6 bit - Saturday). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding day. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding day. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask.

Disabled days have higher priority than the enabled ones.


Other inputs for the moving average signals for breakouts of buys and sells.

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

PeriodMA

Period of averaging of the indicator.

Shift

Shift of the indicator along the time axis (in bars).

Method

Method of averaging.

Applied

A price series used for calculation of the indicator.



Money Fix Margin Percent is used to determine the amount to trade.

SL and TP is a fixed amount in points.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.



























































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Experts
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Indicators
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Experts
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