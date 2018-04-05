OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND TRADING

Day trade the markets. Any market, any time frame but its recommended to trade 5 minutes for some inputs but experiment with time frames and assets to see the best . It is important to optimize the inputs of the EA before back testing and using. Last month option to a year is recommended.





Parameters for intraday trading are:

Weight Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1. GoodHourOfDay Number of the only hour of day (from 0 to 23) when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled through the whole day. BadHoursOfDay The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to an hour of day (0 bit - 0 hour, ..., 23 bit - 23-rd hour). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding hour. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding hour. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask. Disabled hours have higher priority than the enabled ones. GoodDayOfWeek Number of the only day of week (from 0 to 6, where 0 is Sunday), when trade signals will be enabled. If the value is -1, the signals will be enabled on any day. BadDaysOfWeek The bit field. Each bit of this field corresponds to a day of week (0 bit - Sunday, ..., 6 bit - Saturday). If the value of a bit is equal to 0, trade signals will be enabled during the corresponding day. If the value of a bit is equal to 1, trade signals will be disabled during the corresponding day. A specified number is represented as a binary number and is used as bit mask. Disabled days have higher priority than the enabled ones.





Other inputs for the moving average signals for breakouts of buys and sells.

Weight Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1. PeriodMA Period of averaging of the indicator. Shift Shift of the indicator along the time axis (in bars). Method Method of averaging. Applied A price series used for calculation of the indicator.









Money Fix Margin Percent is used to determine the amount to trade.

SL and TP is a fixed amount in points.





Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.







































































































































































































































