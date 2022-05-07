ARCA bot

4.25
ARCA bot - a full-featured, non-syndicated, automated system that uses a time-tested grid strategy adapted to modern conditions. This methodology has appeared since the inception of the financial markets and is still used by many professional traders and hedge funds, as it has shown good results for decades. The expert is fully automated and must be on 24 hours a day to work, so we recommend to use VPS-server, which will provide uninterrupted work of the expert. 

Characteristics:
Platform: MT5
time frame: any
Markets: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, futures
Modes: only buy, only sell, buy&sell

Features: 
fully automated
easy-to-use 
Fully customizable parameters
implements functions of increasing order volume and order step

Parameters:
Maximum slippage
Trade mode
Number of orders
Volume of the first order
Increase of order volume
Step for the first order
Step of orders
Increase of step of orders
Take Profit
Stop Loss

What to expect:
This EA is a general purpose tool whose success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to set it up. This EA will not make profits under all market conditions and does not pretend to do so. You must find the best parameters for each instrument and timeframe with the help of a strategy tester.

Reviews 31
Evgenii Gilko
225
Evgenii Gilko 2025.11.27 14:10 
 

На таймфрейме 1 минута золото открывает только лимитные ордера на покупку. Это похоже на ошибку. Мне также нужен стоп-лосс. А так хорошие.

Hector Antonio
104
Hector Antonio 2025.06.14 22:27 
 

recommended leverage is 1:100?...

MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.23 09:11 
 

very nice!!

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Evgenii Gilko
225
Evgenii Gilko 2025.11.27 14:10 
 

На таймфрейме 1 минута золото открывает только лимитные ордера на покупку. Это похоже на ошибку. Мне также нужен стоп-лосс. А так хорошие.

Antoha24
14
Antoha24 2025.10.13 12:48 
 

Очень хороший советник. Уже подобрал несколько сетов на некоторых валютных парах. Причем есть пары, где может быть агрессивная торговля, когда рынок с низкой волатильностью и щадящая торговля, когда рынок с высокой волатильностью. Но есть одно... Разработчик, стоп лосс (Stop Loss) не работает! Даже в параметрах в тестах в "Старт", "Шаг" и "Стоп" стоят значения 0.0, что значит, что робот сам закрывает убытки если он считает нужным. Исправь, пожалуйста и залей. Буду очень благодарен.

Hector Antonio
104
Hector Antonio 2025.06.14 22:27 
 

recommended leverage is 1:100?...

Aiba Aiba
18
Aiba Aiba 2024.11.21 22:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dsymiana
16
dsymiana 2024.10.18 11:45 
 

in crude oil 5min timeframe it opens only buy limit orders.something like error.i need stop loss too.

MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.23 09:11 
 

very nice!!

BigMinShan
62
BigMinShan 2024.07.18 17:31 
 

not bad

saad khan
18
saad khan 2024.05.24 12:40 
 

hello Developer. I have been using this EA for a couple of days now. Satisfactory results so far. I just need your help with one issue. STOP LOSS. I had to manually cut my trade when felt that the trade had gone in the opposite direction. So if this problem is solved by the BOT itself then it will help a lot. Can you please suggest some alterations to the settings by inputting the Stop Loss factor as well. thanks & waiting for your response.

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 13:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bernd-Stefan Gärtner
18
Bernd-Stefan Gärtner 2024.02.29 13:14 
 

I'm currently testing and I'm actually satisfied. Unfortunately, no stop-lost is set, or I don't see it. What am I doing wrong?

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
13287
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2024.02.14 00:35 
 

bad

Wa1964Wa
19
Wa1964Wa 2024.02.01 16:23 
 

Hello Artiom, Your Arco Bot is very very good, Is there an MT 4 version?

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:18 
 

Excelente

[Deleted] 2023.06.27 12:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JrLima
98
JrLima 2023.05.01 16:20 
 

Está sendo excelente inicialmente, porém em fase de testes vai rodar 6 meses para saber se vale apena.

Sovivi dlamini
96
Sovivi dlamini 2023.04.29 12:56 
 

EXCELLENT NO LOSS

Stefano Padovano
1315
Stefano Padovano 2023.03.30 15:41 
 

Ottimo ! il take profit è impostato su 1.0 è il minimo o si puo fare meno?

philip.smith
90
philip.smith 2023.02.21 23:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2023.02.02 12:26 
 

Sin duda uno de los mejores robots que he probado.Teniendo conocimientos,experiencia y habilidad profundos de trading y sabiendo usar el bot obtienes un sistema de grid tremendamente inteligente y rentable.Yo lo utilizo en mi cuenta real con excelentes resultados.Enhorabuena a su desarrollador por crear esta gran herramienta que correctamente configurada a los traders profesionales nos proporciona una ayuda inestimable.

Bin Jumahat Johan
4475
Bin Jumahat Johan 2022.12.14 18:22 
 

Tested on ST with US$10k level 1:500 symbol US100 month Jan2022 - Result -$150 (lost)

12
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