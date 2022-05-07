ARCA bot - a full-featured, non-syndicated, automated system that uses a time-tested grid strategy adapted to modern conditions. This methodology has appeared since the inception of the financial markets and is still used by many professional traders and hedge funds, as it has shown good results for decades. The expert is fully automated and must be on 24 hours a day to work, so we recommend to use VPS-server, which will provide uninterrupted work of the expert.





Characteristics:

Platform: MT5

time frame: any

Markets: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, futures

Modes: only buy, only sell, buy&sell





Features:

fully automated

easy-to-use

Fully customizable parameters

implements functions of increasing order volume and order step





Parameters:

Maximum slippage

Trade mode

Number of orders

Volume of the first order

Increase of order volume

Step for the first order

Step of orders

Increase of step of orders

Take Profit

Stop Loss





What to expect:

This EA is a general purpose tool whose success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to set it up. This EA will not make profits under all market conditions and does not pretend to do so. You must find the best parameters for each instrument and timeframe with the help of a strategy tester.



