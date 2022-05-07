ARCA bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 13.0
- Updated: 16 May 2022
На таймфрейме 1 минута золото открывает только лимитные ордера на покупку. Это похоже на ошибку. Мне также нужен стоп-лосс. А так хорошие.
Очень хороший советник. Уже подобрал несколько сетов на некоторых валютных парах. Причем есть пары, где может быть агрессивная торговля, когда рынок с низкой волатильностью и щадящая торговля, когда рынок с высокой волатильностью. Но есть одно... Разработчик, стоп лосс (Stop Loss) не работает! Даже в параметрах в тестах в "Старт", "Шаг" и "Стоп" стоят значения 0.0, что значит, что робот сам закрывает убытки если он считает нужным. Исправь, пожалуйста и залей. Буду очень благодарен.
recommended leverage is 1:100?...
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in crude oil 5min timeframe it opens only buy limit orders.something like error.i need stop loss too.
very nice!!
not bad
hello Developer. I have been using this EA for a couple of days now. Satisfactory results so far. I just need your help with one issue. STOP LOSS. I had to manually cut my trade when felt that the trade had gone in the opposite direction. So if this problem is solved by the BOT itself then it will help a lot. Can you please suggest some alterations to the settings by inputting the Stop Loss factor as well. thanks & waiting for your response.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
I'm currently testing and I'm actually satisfied. Unfortunately, no stop-lost is set, or I don't see it. What am I doing wrong?
bad
Hello Artiom, Your Arco Bot is very very good, Is there an MT 4 version?
Excelente
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Está sendo excelente inicialmente, porém em fase de testes vai rodar 6 meses para saber se vale apena.
EXCELLENT NO LOSS
Ottimo ! il take profit è impostato su 1.0 è il minimo o si puo fare meno?
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Sin duda uno de los mejores robots que he probado.Teniendo conocimientos,experiencia y habilidad profundos de trading y sabiendo usar el bot obtienes un sistema de grid tremendamente inteligente y rentable.Yo lo utilizo en mi cuenta real con excelentes resultados.Enhorabuena a su desarrollador por crear esta gran herramienta que correctamente configurada a los traders profesionales nos proporciona una ayuda inestimable.
Tested on ST with US$10k level 1:500 symbol US100 month Jan2022 - Result -$150 (lost)
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На таймфрейме 1 минута золото открывает только лимитные ордера на покупку. Это похоже на ошибку. Мне также нужен стоп-лосс. А так хорошие.