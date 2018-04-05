Alfred Marshall AI

Marshall AI - The Perfect Balance in Automated Trading

After years of in-depth study of financial markets and Alfred Marshall's economic principles, we present a masterpiece that fuses the theory of supply and demand coupled with the differential relativity of different markets with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and never-before-seen techniques. This is not just a trading system - it is the evolution of economic analysis, manipulated and designed by AI to redefine value and skyrocket your profits.

The hand that balances prices and demands, as Marshall conceived it, now comes to life with advanced neural networks that decipher market patterns in real time. Trained with decades of historical data, Marshall AI detects hidden opportunities and adjusts strategies with a precision that no human could match, transforming inefficiencies into tangible benefits.

Core Technology:

Our AI, hosted on dedicated servers, processes millions of data per second, analyzing:

Breakout patterns in global sessions
Smart volatility behaviors
Trend continuation structures
Advanced volumetric analysis
Correlations between financial instruments
All of this, shaped by unique algorithms that differentiate price like never before, offering value that justifies every penny invested.

Special Launch Price: $499 (only 5 licenses available)
Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133255#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56579008

A cost designed to reflect the elasticity of demand that Marshall studied: accessible to visionaries, exclusive to the first.

Trading Modes:

Balance Mode (Recommended):
Percentage-based risk management (0.1% - 1.5%)
AI-optimized targets and protections
Entries and exits calculated with multi-timeframe analysis
Advanced Elasticity Mode:
Adaptive recovery system
Auto-recognition of differential market patterns
Flexible profit targets
Built-in security protocols
Constant Evolution:

A team of experts tirelessly refines pattern recognition algorithms, adapting them to changing market dynamics. Marshall AI integrates Automated Trading, Market Intelligence, and Advanced Solutions into a single platform, making every trade reflect Marshall's economic genius powered by the boldest technology of our time.

Highlighted Features:

Highly accurate real signals
Elegant design and optimized performance
Color manipulation on candles and charts for clean AI reading
Information panel with strategy progress
Floating virtual environments that clearly show profits and losses
Risk control and account protection (maximum drawdown, controlled spread, etc.)
Automatic news and GMT management
Adaptive recovery by AI
Full control of days and hours of operation
Rigorous adaptation to any broker (customizable by the user)
Integration with news APIs
Marshall AI is not just a trading robot: it is the balance point between economic theory and revolutionary technology. Every entry and exit is optimized to capture maximum value, manipulating the market with an intelligence that Alfred Marshall could only dream of. Get ready to dominate supply and demand like never before.

  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol  GBPJPY & EURNZD
    Speed Connection  <100 ms
    Spread  <35 Spread
    Type Account  HEDGE
    Time Frame  M5 Minutes





