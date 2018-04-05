Alfred Marshall AI

Marshall AI - The Perfect Balance in Automated Trading





After years of in-depth study of financial markets and Alfred Marshall's economic principles, we present a masterpiece that fuses the theory of supply and demand coupled with the differential relativity of different markets with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and never-before-seen techniques. This is not just a trading system - it is the evolution of economic analysis, manipulated and designed by AI to redefine value and skyrocket your profits.





The hand that balances prices and demands, as Marshall conceived it, now comes to life with advanced neural networks that decipher market patterns in real time. Trained with decades of historical data, Marshall AI detects hidden opportunities and adjusts strategies with a precision that no human could match, transforming inefficiencies into tangible benefits.





Core Technology:





Our AI, hosted on dedicated servers, processes millions of data per second, analyzing:





Breakout patterns in global sessions

Smart volatility behaviors

Trend continuation structures

Advanced volumetric analysis

Correlations between financial instruments

All of this, shaped by unique algorithms that differentiate price like never before, offering value that justifies every penny invested.







Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133255#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56579008

Special Launch Price: $499 (only 5 licenses available)Live Signal





A cost designed to reflect the elasticity of demand that Marshall studied: accessible to visionaries, exclusive to the first.





Trading Modes:





Balance Mode (Recommended):

Percentage-based risk management (0.1% - 1.5%)

AI-optimized targets and protections

Entries and exits calculated with multi-timeframe analysis

Advanced Elasticity Mode:

Adaptive recovery system

Auto-recognition of differential market patterns

Flexible profit targets

Built-in security protocols

Constant Evolution:





A team of experts tirelessly refines pattern recognition algorithms, adapting them to changing market dynamics. Marshall AI integrates Automated Trading, Market Intelligence, and Advanced Solutions into a single platform, making every trade reflect Marshall's economic genius powered by the boldest technology of our time.





Highlighted Features:





Highly accurate real signals

Elegant design and optimized performance

Color manipulation on candles and charts for clean AI reading

Information panel with strategy progress

Floating virtual environments that clearly show profits and losses

Risk control and account protection (maximum drawdown, controlled spread, etc.)

Automatic news and GMT management

Adaptive recovery by AI

Full control of days and hours of operation

Rigorous adaptation to any broker (customizable by the user)

Integration with news APIs





Data Info requiered Symbol GBPJPY & EURNZD Speed Connection <100 ms Spread <35 Spread Type Account HEDGE Time Frame M5 Minutes Marshall AI is not just a trading robot: it is the balance point between economic theory and revolutionary technology. Every entry and exit is optimized to capture maximum value, manipulating the market with an intelligence that Alfred Marshall could only dream of. Get ready to dominate supply and demand like never before.













