Magic Nasdaq AI
- Indicators
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Benyamin Naser Mokhtari KarcheganiHello, my name is Benjamin. I have been trading for about 8 years. Also, I have been teaching trade to my students for several years. During these years, I have done a lot of research on specific methods and designed several softwares and andicator to help traders. I have tried different trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Discover Advanced Trading Opportunities in the NASDAQ 100 Market with the NASDAQ Smart Indicator
The NASDAQ Smart Indicator is one of the powerful and effective tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market. This indicator is specifically designed for the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes and operates with high precision and expertise. You can easily activate it and benefit from its advantages.
Key Features:
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Optimal Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: This indicator is specifically designed for these two timeframes to provide the best results. Although it can function in other timeframes, its primary focus is on these two timeframes, which are particularly important for traders.
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Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Strategy: This indicator is a vital component of our NASDAQ 100 strategy, helping you understand suitable trading opportunities.
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This indicator has been used and backtested for a year before being presented on this website and has shown satisfactory performance; however, before using this indicator, the user should backtest it and become familiar with its functionality.
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Oscillator Structure: The NASDAQ Smart Indicator functions as an oscillator and is displayed in a separate window below the chart. This structure allows you to easily observe trading signals.
User Guide:
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Activating the Indicator: First, activate the indicator and ensure it is displayed correctly on your chart.
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Using Color Signals: Pay attention to the color changes in the histogram. These changes indicate trading signals. If the histogram turns green, it signals an entry for a buy trade, while a red histogram alerts you that it’s time to sell.
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Analyzing Divergence: Utilize the ability to identify divergences present in the chart for a better understanding of market conditions. The histogram also helps you detect divergences.
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Integrating with Other Tools: This indicator can work well in conjunction with other tools and indicators in your strategy to enhance overall effectiveness.
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Risk Management: Always incorporate risk management in your trades and use various tools for this purpose.
Trading Guide:
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Receiving the Initial Signal: Start by receiving a signal from the MAGIC MOVING AI indicator. This signal serves as your starting point in the trading process.
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Signal Confirmation: After receiving a signal, confirm it with the NASDAQ Smart Indicator. When a candle with a large body (at least 80% of the candle body) crosses the moving average, consider entering the trade.
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Histogram Signals: If the histogram changes color, this indicates an entry to trade. This color change typically signals suitable opportunities in the market.
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Moving Average Crossovers: This indicator has two moving averages in yellow and red. The crossover of these two moving averages causes the histogram to change color and acts as trading signals.
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Appropriate Timing for Entry: If you receive the initial signal but the candles have not yet crossed the moving average, it’s advisable to wait. This situation may indicate market divergence, and premature entry can lead to losses.
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Exiting the Trade: Use the Magic SL AI indicator to exit your positions. This tool helps you manage your profits and losses more effectively.
Special Offer:
This product is typically offered at a price of $500, but for a limited time, you can acquire it for just $100. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and take advantage of it to elevate your trading strategies to a higher level!