Magic Nasdaq AI

Discover Advanced Trading Opportunities in the NASDAQ 100 Market with the NASDAQ Smart Indicator

The NASDAQ Smart Indicator is one of the powerful and effective tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market. This indicator is specifically designed for the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes and operates with high precision and expertise. You can easily activate it and benefit from its advantages.

Key Features:

  • Optimal Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: This indicator is specifically designed for these two timeframes to provide the best results. Although it can function in other timeframes, its primary focus is on these two timeframes, which are particularly important for traders.

  • Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Strategy: This indicator is a vital component of our NASDAQ 100 strategy, helping you understand suitable trading opportunities.

  • This indicator has been used and backtested for a year before being presented on this website and has shown satisfactory performance; however, before using this indicator, the user should backtest it and become familiar with its functionality.

  • Oscillator Structure: The NASDAQ Smart Indicator functions as an oscillator and is displayed in a separate window below the chart. This structure allows you to easily observe trading signals.

User Guide:

  • Activating the Indicator: First, activate the indicator and ensure it is displayed correctly on your chart.

  • Using Color Signals: Pay attention to the color changes in the histogram. These changes indicate trading signals. If the histogram turns green, it signals an entry for a buy trade, while a red histogram alerts you that it’s time to sell.

  • Analyzing Divergence: Utilize the ability to identify divergences present in the chart for a better understanding of market conditions. The histogram also helps you detect divergences.

  • Integrating with Other Tools: This indicator can work well in conjunction with other tools and indicators in your strategy to enhance overall effectiveness.

  • Risk Management: Always incorporate risk management in your trades and use various tools for this purpose.

Trading Guide:

  • Receiving the Initial Signal: Start by receiving a signal from the MAGIC MOVING AI indicator. This signal serves as your starting point in the trading process.

  • Signal Confirmation: After receiving a signal, confirm it with the NASDAQ Smart Indicator. When a candle with a large body (at least 80% of the candle body) crosses the moving average, consider entering the trade.

  • Histogram Signals: If the histogram changes color, this indicates an entry to trade. This color change typically signals suitable opportunities in the market.

  • Moving Average Crossovers: This indicator has two moving averages in yellow and red. The crossover of these two moving averages causes the histogram to change color and acts as trading signals.

  • Appropriate Timing for Entry: If you receive the initial signal but the candles have not yet crossed the moving average, it’s advisable to wait. This situation may indicate market divergence, and premature entry can lead to losses.

  • Exiting the Trade: Use the Magic SL AI indicator to exit your positions. This tool helps you manage your profits and losses more effectively.

Special Offer:

This product is typically offered at a price of $500, but for a limited time, you can acquire it for just $100. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and take advantage of it to elevate your trading strategies to a higher level!


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AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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