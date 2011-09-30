AccountQuickReport

5

The script creates account summary report in a separate window.

The report can be created for all deals and on deals for selected financial instruments.

It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to htm-file.

Input parameters of the script

  • report starting date - initial date to making the report.
  • report end date - end date for making the report.
  • symbols selection for report - select the instrument for making a report.
    • allSymbol - report is made for all deals of all instruments.
    • onlyCurrentSymbol - report is made for deals of the instrument in the current window.
    • excludingCurrentSymbol - report is made for all deals of all instruments, except the current one.
  • magic number selection for report - report is made for deals with a certain magic number.
  • create htm-file - create a report htm-file.
qwe trader
170
qwe trader 2016.03.11 20:08 
 

Good!!

henry733
29
henry733 2018.09.10 09:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

qwe trader
170
qwe trader 2016.03.11 20:08 
 

Good!!

