AccountQuickReport

The script creates account summary report in a separate window.

The report can be created for all deals and on deals for selected financial instruments.

It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to htm-file.



The script creates account summary report in a separate window.

The report can be created for all deals and for deals of the selected financial instruments.

It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to htm-file.





Input parameters of the script