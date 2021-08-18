Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5

5
  • Utilities
  • Thi Ngo
    Thi Ngo

    Thi Ngo

    4.9 (44)
    I focus exclusively on selecting projects from public listings that match my interests and skills. While I truly appreciate repeat clients and your positive feedback, I do not take follow-up or private projects. Thank you for respecting my working style!
    8 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 18 July 2024
  • Activations: 10

This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts.

For me, it's more convenient and faster than clicking a button on the chart.

You can set:

  •  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard. 
     Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use 
    (Note that not all combinations work).
  •  Magic Number
  •  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List
  •  Close Pending orders: True/False
  •  Confirmation Box Is Required: True/False

This Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys EA does not work in TESTER mode! Please use the demo version to experience the EA Here

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70615

Reviews 1
eedo99
67
eedo99 2024.07.17 20:29 
 

just to clarify, you push button once and it will close all orders

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This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys
Thi Ngo
Utilities
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending order
Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert
Thi Ngo
Indicators
Identify Engulfing candle pattern  with Arrows & Alert ( built-in   RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can choose between standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle body) or non standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle high - low ) Alerts can be turned on an
Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert
Thi Ngo
Indicators
Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert MT5
Thi Ngo
Indicators
Identify Engulfing   candle pattern  with Arrows & Alert ( built-in   RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can choose between standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle body) or non standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle high - low ) Alerts can be turned on
Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert MT5
Thi Ngo
5 (1)
Indicators
Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
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eedo99
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eedo99 2024.07.17 20:29 
 

just to clarify, you push button once and it will close all orders

Thi Ngo
2665
Reply from developer Thi Ngo 2024.07.18 06:54
Hi eedo99, Based on your review, I have just added a new setting: "Symbol Filter Option". With this setting you can choose the options: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List. Please download and use the new version. Hopefully, with this new setting, it will be more convenient for you to choose the symbols to close. Best regards.
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