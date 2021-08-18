Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5
- Utilities
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Thi NgoI focus exclusively on selecting projects from public listings that match my interests and skills. While I truly appreciate repeat clients and your positive feedback, I do not take follow-up or private projects. Thank you for respecting my working style!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 July 2024
- Activations: 10
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts.
For me, it's more convenient and faster than clicking a button on the chart.
You can set:
- Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.
Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use
(Note that not all combinations work).
- Magic Number
- Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List
- Close Pending orders: True/False
- Confirmation Box Is Required: True/False
This Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys EA does not work in TESTER mode! Please use the demo version to experience the EA Here
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70615
just to clarify, you push button once and it will close all orders