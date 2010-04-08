Forex Trend Dashboard
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Forex Trend Dashboard is a truly exceptional tool for analyzing and operating the choice of which exchange to try to trade.
The analysis of currency baskets allows you to better understand the real situation of the market and better evaluate your own operational ideas.
The dashboard analyzes the trend over different time horizons such as: daily, weekly and monthly.
The resulting considerations are very simple, the session opening price and its strength condition are analyzed by recognizing the breakout.
The percentage analysis on a daily basis completes the market reading of this tool in an excellent way.
With this dashboard it is possible to trade without observing the chart but for any eventuality just a click and you can open customized templates and dedicated timeframes. We are confident that this tool will help you work better and have quality opportunities, so all that remains is to try it.
Happy Trading.
Features
When you click on symbol, it will open a new chart. You can choose the timeframe to open in input values.
Input Values Indicator
- SIZE OPTIONS: setup dashboard, space, size, Font...
- Panel gap
- CURRENCY font
- Big font size
- Medium font size
- Small font size
- NEW WINDOWS
- Timeframe on new chart: timeframe to open when you click on symbolù
- COLOR OPTIONS
- Label color
- Text color
- Background color
- Positive color
- Negative color
- Base color