The Forex Trend Dashboard is a truly exceptional tool for analyzing and operating the choice of which exchange to try to trade.

The analysis of currency baskets allows you to better understand the real situation of the market and better evaluate your own operational ideas.

The dashboard analyzes the trend over different time horizons such as: daily, weekly and monthly.

The resulting considerations are very simple, the session opening price and its strength condition are analyzed by recognizing the breakout.

The percentage analysis on a daily basis completes the market reading of this tool in an excellent way.

With this dashboard it is possible to trade without observing the chart but for any eventuality just a click and you can open customized templates and dedicated timeframes. We are confident that this tool will help you work better and have quality opportunities, so all that remains is to try it.

Happy Trading.

Features



When you click on symbol, it will open a new chart. You can choose the timeframe to open in input values.

Input Values Indicator



SIZE OPTIONS: setup dashboard, space, size, Font...

Panel gap



CURRENCY font



Big font size



Medium font size



Small font size

NEW WINDOWS

Timeframe on new chart: timeframe to open when you click on symbolù

COLOR OPTIONS

Label color



Text color



Background color



Positive color



Negative color



Base color



