Ginsetucho

One Position Scalping EA “Silver Snow Bird

Trading Currencies: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD

Trading Style: Scalping

Trading time frame: M1

■Overview

No recommendation to halt when an indicator is announced, etc.

A contrarian method that is aware of overbought and oversold overheating in the market and the mean reversion nature of the market.

The one-position type makes it easy to limit risk.

This method is especially suitable for the Oceania currency, which is known as a range market.

Parameters (default values)

Magic Number (1)

Lot (0.1)

SL (0) *Stop Loss

TP (0) *Take profit

This is Pips. Also, since we use logic settlement, the fixed SL.TP is 0.

Allowable slippage (10)

Allowable Spread (20)

This is Point.

Entry time bound (true)

Start (11:00)

Stop (22:00)

This is MT4 time.

How many days? (29)

Indicators used

Envelope, RSI

■Recommended margin

0.1 lot for 350USD


Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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Yoshiteru Taneda
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GBPJPY exclusive one -position swing EA “Tenraicho” Trading currency : GBPJPYonly Trading style : swing Trading time axis : M30 Summary Swing EA dedicated to GBPJPY Narrowed down entry points using MTF analysis using moving averages and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo . ・Since it is a forward swing , it is compatible with GBPJPY , where the trend tends to grow easily . ・The average number of transactions per year is approximately 7 0 . ・The average position holding period is 4 days . How to use this EA ・Di
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Yoshiteru Taneda
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Trend following EA using ADX The environment is recognized and entered using ADX on the daily and 4-hourly timeframes. The position of the +DI, -DI and ADX lines are used as triggers. Both entry and exit are handled by the logic, but stop loss and take profit can be set just in case. Average number of trades per month: 3 Currency pair USDJPY (try other currencies as well) Execution leg H4 Parameter Description Magic number Magic number. Lot The number of lots. SL pips Stop loss line
Buskujashd
Yoshiteru Taneda
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利益シェア型 次世代グリッドシステム   概要 「含み損を耐え忍ぶだけのナンピンEA」 生き残るための次世代型グリッドEA  完全独立の「双発エンジン」と「利益シェア（仕送り）機能」 内部には「ロング（買い）専用エンジン」と「ショート（売り）専用エンジン」が独立して稼働しています。 最大の特徴は**【利益の相互】**です。片方のエンジンが利益を確定して全決済した際、その純利益を「含み損で苦しんでいるもう片方のエンジン」救済。 リカバリー機能「プール資金＆ポジション分割決済」 ポジションが捕まった際、最新のポジションが利益を出すたびに「1段飛ばし（奇数・偶数）」で相殺決済を行い、100pt（設定可能）の最低利益を死守しながら、余ったお釣りを「プール資金」としてEA内部に貯蓄します。 ドローダウンが20%（設定可能）を超えて「リカバリーモード」に入ると、この貯め込んだプール資金を解放し、一番足を引っ張っている「ポジション」を少しずつ分割決済（部分損切り）してロットを軽くしていきます。 ️ 推奨動作環境 推奨通貨ペア : AUDCAD（豪ドル/カナダドル）などのレンジ傾向が強い、ま
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