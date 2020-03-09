Ginsetucho
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
One Position Scalping EA “Silver Snow Bird
Trading Currencies: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD
Trading Style: Scalping
Trading time frame: M1
■Overview
No recommendation to halt when an indicator is announced, etc.
A contrarian method that is aware of overbought and oversold overheating in the market and the mean reversion nature of the market.
The one-position type makes it easy to limit risk.
This method is especially suitable for the Oceania currency, which is known as a range market.
Parameters (default values)
Magic Number (1)
Lot (0.1)
SL (0) *Stop Loss
TP (0) *Take profit
This is Pips. Also, since we use logic settlement, the fixed SL.TP is 0.
Allowable slippage (10)
Allowable Spread (20)
This is Point.
Entry time bound (true)
Start (11:00)
Stop (22:00)
This is MT4 time.
How many days? (29)
Indicators used
Envelope, RSI
■Recommended margin
0.1 lot for 350USD
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)