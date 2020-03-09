Ginsetucho

One Position Scalping EA “Silver Snow Bird





Trading Currencies: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD





Trading Style: Scalping





Trading time frame: M1





■Overview





No recommendation to halt when an indicator is announced, etc.





A contrarian method that is aware of overbought and oversold overheating in the market and the mean reversion nature of the market.





The one-position type makes it easy to limit risk.





This method is especially suitable for the Oceania currency, which is known as a range market.





Parameters (default values)





Magic Number (1)





Lot (0.1)





SL (0) *Stop Loss





TP (0) *Take profit





This is Pips. Also, since we use logic settlement, the fixed SL.TP is 0.





Allowable slippage (10)





Allowable Spread (20)





This is Point.





Entry time bound (true)





Start (11:00)





Stop (22:00)





This is MT4 time.





How many days? (29)





Indicators used





Envelope, RSI





■Recommended margin





0.1 lot for 350USD









Translated with DeepL.com (free version)