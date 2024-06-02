Quick Drawing Tool

About testing Mode:

1.To get the best usage experience please use the tick data to test and adjust the test speed to proper speed (tick price jump quickly but K bars scroll slowly)!!!

2.Click "Indicator Properties"-> Click "Reset" before testing the indicator to restore the default parameters of the indicator.


1. Compound Drawings
  • (1) Line segment with arrow
  • (2) Continuous line segment (broken line)
  • (3) Parallelogram
  • (4) Polygon
  • (5) Profit and loss ratio measurement tools
2.   Backtracking By the Z key  in the process of drawing the line

Line types that support Z-key backtracking:

continuous line segments (broken line) ,channels,parallelograms,polygons, and fibo extensions.

3.Automatic Adsorption
  • (1) Click the "Lock-Button" to switch the automatic adsorption switch before drawing the line
  • (2) The shortcut Ctrl key can be used to switch the automatic adsorption during drawing


4. Stretch Horizontally To Right

When drawing a trend line segment or rectangle, click the "Line-Type-Button" or the shortcut key C to switch horizontal extension.


5. Show On TF Of Drawings
Click the "多/单" button and the "Line-Style-Button" to set the single tf/All tf/specified tf display.


6.Stop Drawing
  • (1) Click the original location twice
  • (2) Click the button on panel
  • (3) Click on the price axis on the right
  • (4) Special treatment of continuous line segments
    1. Click in the original location -- without arrow 
    2. Click on the right price axis  -- with the arrow
    3. Click the button to stop        -- with arrow
7. Object Selection
Click an object to select it. The information about the selected object is displayed in the upper left corner of the chart and the audio of the object is played. Whether the object is locked or not has different sound effects.


8. Lock/Unlock Selected Object 
Select the object and then click the "Lock/Unlock-Button".


9. Object Replication
Select objects (trendline and rectangle) and click the "多/单" button to copy, or the shortcut key V to copy.


10. Delete Selected Object
Select the object and then click the "Delete-Button" to delete.


11. Delete In Batches
Click the "Delete-Button" when no object is selected to bring up the Batch Delete panel.


12. Continuous  Lock
Click the "Lock/Unlock-Button" to enable continuous lock mode when no object is selected.


13. Continuous Deletion
Shortcut key D To enable or disable continuous deletion. Click "连续删除" to disable continuous deletion.


14. Hide Drawings
Click the "Visibility-Button" to show and hide all drawn lines.


15. Hide the Candlestick
Shortcut key K hides the candlestick.


16. Whiteboard Mode
Hide all drawn lines + hide candlestick .
Delete whiteboard contents: If no objects are selected, click Delete to display the Batch Delete panel. Then click All in This Chart to clear the whiteboard


17, Adjust Trend Line To Keep Horizontal/Fibo To Keep Vertical
Select the object (trendline and Fibo callback FIbo extension) and use the shortcut key C.


18. The Trend Line Flips Horizontally
  • (1) Shortcut key H-- left and right symmetric horizontal flip
  • (2) Shortcut key 2--2:3 more steep horizontal flip
  • (3) Shortcut key 3--3:2 more gentle horizontal flip
19, Two-Color Switch
  • (1) Shortcut key G - red and green switch
  • (2) Shortcut key R - red and blue switch
20.Object Properties Panel
  • (1) Double click the object
  • (2) Shortcut key E
21.Drawings Alert
Double click the objects to bring up the properties panel and click the alarm switch button to turn on and off the alarm


22. Save Screenshots
  • (1) Shortcut key J-- bring up the screenshot settings panel
  • (2) Shortcut key O-- save the screenshot


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Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Stefano Frisetti
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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Alexey Minkov
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Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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