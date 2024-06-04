Crosshair MultiCharts Mt4

The Multicharts Crosshair draws a cross hair in any linked chart. The indicator can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame


How it works: It can works from every linked charts where the indicator is installed towards the others or from the chart where is istalled towards the following linked charts. It can be shown just pressing a the key of keyboard.

After installing the indicators in the charts, link them by pressing the key 1 and then the Up Arrow key to show the crosshair. If you prefere to leave out a linked chart press the button in the right corner.


How use Tooltips: The Tooltips will shows prices(HOLC), pips and return of the analyzed candle. Three ways:

  • to visualize values on the fly just hold down the left button of the mouse on the desired candle
  • to move over the chart hold down the central mouse button
  • to analyze from a specific candle to another press down the central mouse button and then the hold down left button of the mouse


    The default Shortcut Keys:    

    NumPad 5- Link the charts ON     

    NumPad 6- Link the charts OFF

    Up Arrow- CrossHair ON      

    Down Arrow- CrossHair OFF

    Central mouse button - Tooltips ON - hold it down to move over the chart


    Input

    • It's possible to setup color, style and width of crosshair lines
    • You can setup color and width of crosshair dot
    • You can setup your favorite keys to on-off the CrossHair and to Link on-off the charts
    • You can choose among central mouse button, CTRL key, Shift key to on-off tooltips when you move over the chart





    Recommended products
    HPS Trading Assistant
    Xiongan Xu
    Utilities
    红盘手交易助手，该EA不会自动交易，属于辅助工具，参考4小时图表波动率参数，自动给订单设置止损和止盈，以及追踪止损。策略带有风控标准，如下<1K为50 >1K<1W为100, >1W<5W为500, >5W<10W为1000, >10<20为2000。最大的特色是资金管理和风控功能。显示信号为5日平滑均线方向，布林线中轨平仓功能，开仓警报提醒功能，手数资金恢复功能，该EA可以在历史数据测试时下单，所以它相当于复盘工具。注意EA会修改所不带止损和止盈品种的定单，并执行风控标准。EA参数经过实盘反复验证和优化，可以直接使用默认参数。        参数与功能: FixBuy_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有多单的止盈价； FixSell_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有空单的止盈价； 一比一恢复资金 默认不启用，启用盈利按固定亏损金额数字平仓； Boll_close_order 默认不启用，启用后价格遇到布林线（周期30）中轨平仓； Lots 设置固定手数，开启UseMM后无效； UseMM 默认启用资金管理； 风险系数 启用； ATR止损基数 默认按4小时
    Risk Helper
    Kayla Nichole Clay
    Utilities
    Need help managing your risk? Use Risk Helper Drag this script onto your pair, enter your desired pip target, and open a trade. Once your pip target has been reached the Risk Helper will take partials profits, move the stop loss then double the profit target so it can do this process again on the next hit.   A notification will be sent for every action the Risk Helper takes.  Once the trade has been reduced to 0.01 lot size, Risk Helper will proceed to only move your stop loss for every pip tar
    Harmonic Butterfly
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
    Order Blocks Breaker
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
    Candle Breakout Oscillator MT4
    Sathit Sukhirun
    Indicators
    Explanation of the Code's Benefits (Without mentioning the code itself) 1. Detailed Market Condition Differentiation (3 Dimensions) Unlike most tools that only indicate "Up" or "Down," this tool specifically isolates "Sideways" momentum. This allows traders to clearly see: When buying pressure wins (Bullish). When selling pressure wins (Bearish). Most importantly: When the market lacks direction or is resting (Sideways), significantly reducing errors during non-trending periods. 2. Strength Meas
    Great Indicator
    Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
    Indicators
    Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
    Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
    Roy Meshulam
    Indicators
    Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    Magic Balance
    Daniil Evstratenko
    Indicators
    The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
    CalculateScientificTradePeriod
    Aleksey Ivanov
    Utilities
    Firstly , the script estimates how many Mx bars of the chart (on which this script is applied) the future trend will most likely continue and what is its quality. Secondly (and most importantly), the script is an auxiliary tool for the extremely mathematically advanced and extremely effective ScientificTrade indicator in trading. The script calculates the optimal averaging period, which is also equal to Mx, of the ScientificTrade indicator, which gives the maximum profit according to the strate
    Lot Lines Calculator
    Vyacheslav Ustinov
    Indicators
    Most professional traders declare strict compliance with risk management. This simple tool allows quick calculation of trading lot size in accordance with the following basic risk management rules: The maximum allowable risk is set as a fixed percentage of the account deposit (for example, 1-2%). The risk is measured as a distance in points between the order opening level and the stop loss level. It is always difficult for beginners to calculate trade lot based on the risk value, so this indicat
    Copy Fast
    Yan Jian Luo
    Utilities
    To achieve mutual support between MT4 and MT5, and to purchase the MT5 version, please click here>> Main follow-up function: 1. Reverse order capability 2. Cross platform follow-up, ignoring different names 3. Proportional order, magnification and reduction order 4. Compared to a specified currency pair, not compared to a specified currency pair 5. Can be ordered one to many, many to one, any order 6. Other unclear messages 6. Other unclear messages.
    PW Oscillator
    Svyatoslav Kucher
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
    MarketView
    Yurij Izyumov
    Utilities
    The MarketView utility is designed to display the market changes in percents as a table over the specified time interval. Every column element can be disabled. The color scheme can be easily and quickly customized for your needs. The number of symbols in columns can be adjusted ( PerColumn ). The MarketView also allows to open chart of any symbol by simply clicking its name. It can automatically apply any customized template to the newly opened chart. Attention! In order to remove any symbol fro
    Gold Venamax MT4
    Sergei Linskii
    3 (2)
    Indicators
    Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
    Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicators
    Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
    Smart Backtest
    Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
    Utilities
    For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
    Tin
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Indicators
    The Tin indicator is designed to visually display the current trend in the market. One of the key aspects of foreign exchange market analysis is to determine the trend, which is the sustainable direction of price movement. To do this, the Tin indicator uses algorithms that smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall trend. A trend can be either upward (bullish) or downward (bearish). Typically, a trend persists for a long time before abruptly changing dir
    Rait Patterns PinBar
    Tatiana Zvereva
    Indicators
    Современный индикатор паттернов PinBar по торговой стратегии RAIT. Работает по тренду и без него. Имеет настройки таймфрейма для отображения. Можно настроить количество баров для отображения индикатора на графике. Используется несколько паттернов PinBar. Индикатор предпочтительно использовать на часовом таймфрейме и выше,   но работает и ниже   . Паттерны:  PinBar, InsPinBar, PinInside. Отображаются одной стрелкой.
    All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
    Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap
    Christopher Graham Parish
    Indicators
    Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart . As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the   I mbalance   / I mproper   P rice   A ction   / F air   V alue   G ap   I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities   for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
    Trendlines Oscillator MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicators
    The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
    Expert or candle finder robot for forex
    Rahele Rastaghi
    Utilities
    Expert candle finder for forex in MetaTrader 4 Expert candle finder is one of the practical trader assistant experts that is used in the forex financial market, this expert accurately identifies the candlestick patterns on the price chart as a signal, all the found candles. informs you. This expert is run on your Meta trader platform and in a very precise way, it examines all the currency pairs that are in your watch list and every currency pair that had a professional and good candlestick patt
    Nice Trade Point
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicators
    This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
    SimpleProb
    Augusto Martins Lopes
    Indicators
    SimpleProb: Your New Ally in the Financial Market! Description Are you tired of complicated indicators that confuse more than they help? SimpleProb is here to bring simplicity and efficiency to your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb is a technical analysis indicator designed for traders who seek clarity and precision in their buying and selling decisions. It calculates the probabilities of upward ( CALL ) and downward ( PUT ) movements based on the last 14 periods, providing clear
    Horizontal Ray Pro
    Lukasz Kubisz
    Utilities
    Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (110)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (444)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (197)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
    Riskless Pyramid
    Snapdragon Systems Ltd
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (25)
    Utilities
    This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.43 (7)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Trend Line Optimizer
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.11 (19)
    Utilities
    This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
    Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
    Stefan Norbert Rudolf
    Utilities
    ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (95)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.59 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (54)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Ultimate Partial Profit EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
    NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
    Irina Nechaeva
    Utilities
    A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
    Zone Trader MT4
    Lee Samson
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
    EquityTargetCloser MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Utilities
    Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (38)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    Utilities
    Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Exp Averager
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.82 (22)
    Utilities
    Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
    Trade Copier Professional MT4
    Tola Moses Hector
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (42)
    Utilities
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    More from author
    Crosshair MultiCharts Mt5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Utilities
    The Multicharts Crosshair draws a cross hair in any linked chart. The indicator can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame How it works: It can works from every linked charts where the indicator is installed towards the others or from the chart where is istalled towards the following linked charts . It can be shown just pressing a the key of keyboard. After installing the indicators in the char
    Better Volume OnOff MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars . The colors point out differents nature of volume . Further through two buttons and without change the main chart it is possibile to change the time frames and navigate among three symbols . The alerts will work accordingly. For each symbol can be  choosed the LookBack and Ma periods . The possibility to show/hide the indicator allows you to focus on the price . The subwindow can be hide
    Bollinger Bands OnOff MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    The Bolliger Bands On-Off let you control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments .    --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff The Bollinger Bands identify the degree of real-time volatility for a financial instruments . A lower amplitude corresponds to a low volatility, conversely a greater bandwidth corresponds to high volatility.
    FREE
    Moving Averages OnOff MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Moving Averages On-Off  let you  control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments .    --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff It's possible to  setup three Moving Averages : Short ,  Medium ,  Long   Input You can customize the price type used for calculation : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted It's
    FREE
    Returns MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the value of returns in the selected time frame They are calculated as logarithm of returns , rather than price or raw returns. For small returns, arithmetic and logarithmic returns will be similar. The benefit of using returns, versus prices, is normalization. It is possible measures all variables in a comparable metric despite originating from price series of unequal values Inputs You can display data both as a Histogram  or a   Line It's also possible to display  the a
    FREE
    Moving Averages OnOff MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Moving Averages On-Off  let you  control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments . --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff It's possible to use three Moving Averages , defined as  Short ,  Medium ,  Long or Raimbow MA 5,10,20,50,100,200. Input MOVING AVERAGES You can customize the price type used for calculation : close, open
    FREE
    Symbols Changer MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Utilities
    This utility allows to switch among symbols. You have to insert in the input your favorite tickers. it is possible to customize up to 5 symbols   Shortcut Keys :   Switch among  Symbols :   A  -Forward    D  -Backward Inputs You can setup your favorite  keys to switch among symbols. You can customize the color of background   and the edge   of the buttons . You can customize the labels : dimension and font.
    FREE
    Bollinger Bands OnOff MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Bolliger Bands On-Off let you control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments . --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff The Bollinger Bands identify the degree of real-time volatility for a financial instruments . A lower amplitude corresponds to a low volatility, conversely a greater bandwidth corresponds to high volatility. Na
    FREE
    Symbols Changer MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Utilities
    This utility allows to switch among symbols. You have to insert in the input your favorite tickers. it is possible to customize up to 5 symbols   Shortcut Keys :   Switch among  Symbols :   A  -Forward    D  -Backward Inputs You can setup your favorite  keys to switch among symbols. You can customize the color of background   and the edge   of the buttons . You can customize the labels : dimension and font.
    FREE
    Returns MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the value of returns in the selected time frame . They are calculated as logarithm of returns , rather than price or raw returns. For small returns, arithmetic and logarithmic returns will be similar. The benefit of using returns, versus prices, is normalization. It is possible measures all variables in a comparable metric despite originating from price series of unequal values. Inputs You can display data both as a Histogram  or a    Line It's also possible to display th
    FREE
    SubWindow OnOff MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Utilities
    The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
    High Low Time Frame Levels MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Utilities
    The utility helps to locate in the  lower time frames  the maximum and minimum of the upper  time frame.  The length of time frame level line  represents the temporal  length of the upper time frame. The indicator draws lines that delimit the upper time frames candle and highlights his high-low price, the pips candle range, the returns and the volatility. How it works: Firstly . Choose which time frames levels to represent in the lower ones : monthly, weekly, daily, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5. The
    MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT4 Lite
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    3 (2)
    Utilities
    This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for up  to thirty different sy th symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time fra
    COMBO Indicators OnOff MT4
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off  feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time Bollinger Bands is formed by upper
    SubWindow OnOff MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Utilities
    The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
    Better Volume OnOff MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars . The colors point out differents nature of volume . The Better Volume OnOff   allows to  open/close the subwindow   through  a botton   or using the keyboard   only.  There is the possibility to customize 3 symbols  and assign them  different parameters   for each time frame . The indicator   improves the comprehension   on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars : CLIMAX UP - 
    MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine majo
    High Low Time Frame Levels MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    Indicators
    The utility helps to locate in the  lower time frames  the maximum and minimum of the upper  time frame.  The length of time frame level line  represents the temporal  length of the upper time frame. It's possible to OnOff the levels with a button or keys The indicator draws lines that delimit the upper time frames candle and highlights his high-low price and the pips candle range. How it works: Firstly . Choose which time frames levels to represent in the lower ones : monthly, weekly, daily
    COMBO Indicators OnOff MT5
    Fabrizio Malavasi
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off  feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time Bollinger Bands is formed by upper
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review