Better Volume OnOff MT4

The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars . The colors point out differents nature of volume . Further through two buttons and without change the main chart it is possibile to change the time frames and navigate among three symbols . The alerts will work accordingly. For each symbol can be choosed the LookBack and Ma periods . The possibility to show/hide the indicator allows you to focus on the price .

The subwindow can be hided with a botton or using the key of the keyboard. The default keys are: numPad 1 ON - numPad 2 OFF

You can customize the button to switch the indicator with 3 symbols. The default are: 'EURUSD', 'GBPUSD', 'USDJPY. The label 'Current' let you use the indicator normally.