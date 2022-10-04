COMBO Indicators OnOff MT5
- Indicators
-
Fabrizio Malavasi========================================================================================
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 9 March 2023
- Activations: 10
The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets
Bollinger Bands is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower bands are set above and below the moving average by a certain number of standard deviations of price, thus incorporating volatility
Donchian Channel is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower band are obtained respectively by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last N periods
Pivot Points are price levels. They use the previous days Open, High, and Low to determine intraday support and resistance levels
Ichimoku is a one look indicator, it give immediately an idea of support, resistance and trend
Heiken Ashi look for price inversion using a different formula to draw the candlesticks. In order to spot the inversion of market trend is possible to highlight doji candles with a different color
Murray Math Levels try to explain price movement using price levels. The default sequence of levels is being calculated every 64 bar
You get 7 (!) indicators (as of 03/2023) and a clean chart image at the same time! I have been trading for many years and I am very happy about this indicator! The display works perfectly! Responds quickly and shows clean information. The developer responded to one of my questions in a flash and helped! Highly recommended as you can always get a clean chart image with and without indicators in just a few clicks.
Sie bekommen 7 (!) Indikatoren (Stand 03/2023) und ein sauberes Chartbild gleichzeitig! Ich handle seit vielen Jahren und freue mich über diesen Indikator sehr! Die Anzeige funktioniert einwandfrei! Reagiert schnell und zeigt saubere Informationen. Der Entwickler hat blitzschnell auf eine meiner Fragen geantwortet und geholfen! Sehr zu empfehlen, da Sie mit nur wenigen Klicks immer ein sauberes Diagrammbild mit und ohne Indikatoren erhalten.