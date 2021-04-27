Better Volume OnOff MT5

The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars. The colors point out differents nature of volume.


The Better Volume OnOff  allows to open/close the subwindow  through a botton  or using the keyboard  only. 

There is the possibility to customize 3 symbols and assign them  different parameters  for each time frame.

The indicator  improves the comprehension  on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars:

  • CLIMAX UP -  it points out high volume, high range, up bars - White
  • CLIMAX DOWN - it indicates high volume, high range, down bars - Red
  • LOW VOLUME - it can be seen at the similar places to the low churn bar - Yellow
  • HIGH CHURN - it shows high volume, low range bars - Lime
  • CLIMAX CHURN - it's the combination of Volume Climax plus High Volume Churn - Magenta
  • NEUTRAL - there aren't volume signals - Cyan
  • Moving Average of volume - Red


Input

  • You can set up the lookBack periods over which the indicator is calculated
  • It is possible to choose the MA periods for calculating the volume moving average
  • You can setup custom parameters for 3 symbols or shut them down all  or singularly
  • It is possible to shut down the button and setup your favorite keys to on-off the indicator. The default  keys are: numpad 1 ON -  numpad 2 OFF
  • It is possible to customize the button: the position on the screen, the size, the colors and the label
Alerts:
  • It's possible set up alerts on colors
  • in the metatrader terminal with sound and graphical interface or only with sound
  • sending email. You have to fill Email in metatrader platform: 'Tools-Options-Email' tab"



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