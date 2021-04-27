Better Volume OnOff MT5

The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars. The colors point out differents nature of volume.

The Better Volume OnOff allows to open/close the subwindow through a botton or using the keyboard only.

There is the possibility to customize 3 symbols and assign them different parameters for each time frame .



The indicator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars:

CLIMAX UP - it points out high volume, high range, up bars - White



- it points out high volume, high range, up bars - CLIMAX DOWN - it indicates high volume, high range, down bars - Red



- it indicates high volume, high range, down bars - LOW VOLUME - it can be seen at the similar places to the low churn bar - Yellow



- it can be seen at the similar places to the low churn bar - HIGH CHURN - it shows high volume, low range bars - Lime



- it shows high volume, low range bars - CLIMAX CHURN - it's the combination of Volume Climax plus High Volume Churn - Magenta



- it's the combination of Volume Climax plus High Volume Churn - NEUTRAL - there aren't volume signals - Cyan