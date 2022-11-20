Symbols Changer MT5
- Utilities
-
Fabrizio Malavasi========================================================================================
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 20 November 2022
This utility allows to switch among symbols. You have to insert in the input your favorite tickers. it is possible to customize up to 5 symbols
Shortcut Keys: Switch among Symbols: A -Forward D -Backward
Inputs
- You can setup your favorite keys to switch among symbols.
- You can customize the color of background and the edge of the buttons.
- You can customize the labels: dimension and font.