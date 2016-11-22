Returns MT4

This indicator shows the value of returns in the selected time frame.


They are calculated as logarithm of returns, rather than price or raw returns. For small returns, arithmetic and logarithmic returns will be similar. The benefit of using returns, versus prices, is normalization.

It is possible measures all variables in a comparable metric despite originating from price series of unequal values.


Inputs

  • You can display data both as a Histogram or a    Line
  • It's also possible to display the absolute value of returns


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Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars . The colors point out differents nature of volume . Further through two buttons and without change the main chart it is possibile to change the time frames and navigate among three symbols . The alerts will work accordingly. For each symbol can be  choosed the LookBack and Ma periods . The possibility to show/hide the indicator allows you to focus on the price . The subwindow can be hide
Moving Averages OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Moving Averages On-Off  let you  control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments .    --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff It's possible to  setup three Moving Averages : Short ,  Medium ,  Long   Input You can customize the price type used for calculation : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted It's
FREE
Crosshair MultiCharts Mt5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The Multicharts Crosshair draws a cross hair in any linked chart. The indicator can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame How it works: It can works from every linked charts where the indicator is installed towards the others or from the chart where is istalled towards the following linked charts . It can be shown just pressing a the key of keyboard. After installing the indicators in the char
Bollinger Bands OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
The Bolliger Bands On-Off let you control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments .    --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff The Bollinger Bands identify the degree of real-time volatility for a financial instruments . A lower amplitude corresponds to a low volatility, conversely a greater bandwidth corresponds to high volatility.
FREE
Bollinger Bands OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Bolliger Bands On-Off let you control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments . --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff The Bollinger Bands identify the degree of real-time volatility for a financial instruments . A lower amplitude corresponds to a low volatility, conversely a greater bandwidth corresponds to high volatility. Na
FREE
Moving Averages OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (2)
Indicators
The Moving Averages On-Off  let you  control the indicator  using  the keyboard  or a  button . You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments . --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff It's possible to use three Moving Averages , defined as  Short ,  Medium ,  Long or Raimbow MA 5,10,20,50,100,200. Input MOVING AVERAGES You can customize the price type used for calculation : close, open
FREE
Returns MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
This indicator shows the value of returns in the selected time frame They are calculated as logarithm of returns , rather than price or raw returns. For small returns, arithmetic and logarithmic returns will be similar. The benefit of using returns, versus prices, is normalization. It is possible measures all variables in a comparable metric despite originating from price series of unequal values Inputs You can display data both as a Histogram  or a   Line It's also possible to display  the a
FREE
Symbols Changer MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
This utility allows to switch among symbols. You have to insert in the input your favorite tickers. it is possible to customize up to 5 symbols   Shortcut Keys :   Switch among  Symbols :   A  -Forward    D  -Backward Inputs You can setup your favorite  keys to switch among symbols. You can customize the color of background   and the edge   of the buttons . You can customize the labels : dimension and font.
FREE
Symbols Changer MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
This utility allows to switch among symbols. You have to insert in the input your favorite tickers. it is possible to customize up to 5 symbols   Shortcut Keys :   Switch among  Symbols :   A  -Forward    D  -Backward Inputs You can setup your favorite  keys to switch among symbols. You can customize the color of background   and the edge   of the buttons . You can customize the labels : dimension and font.
FREE
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
High Low Time Frame Levels MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The utility helps to locate in the  lower time frames  the maximum and minimum of the upper  time frame.  The length of time frame level line  represents the temporal  length of the upper time frame. The indicator draws lines that delimit the upper time frames candle and highlights his high-low price, the pips candle range, the returns and the volatility. How it works: Firstly . Choose which time frames levels to represent in the lower ones : monthly, weekly, daily, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5. The
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT4 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
3 (2)
Utilities
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for up  to thirty different sy th symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time fra
Crosshair MultiCharts Mt4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The Multicharts Crosshair draws a cross hair in any linked chart. The indicator can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame How it works: It can works from every linked charts where the indicator is installed towards the others or from the chart where is istalled towards the following linked charts . It can be shown just pressing a the key of keyboard. After installing the indicators in the char
COMBO Indicators OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off  feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time Bollinger Bands is formed by upper
SubWindow OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Better Volume OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars . The colors point out differents nature of volume . The Better Volume OnOff   allows to  open/close the subwindow   through  a botton   or using the keyboard   only.  There is the possibility to customize 3 symbols  and assign them  different parameters   for each time frame . The indicator   improves the comprehension   on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars : CLIMAX UP - 
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine majo
High Low Time Frame Levels MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
The utility helps to locate in the  lower time frames  the maximum and minimum of the upper  time frame.  The length of time frame level line  represents the temporal  length of the upper time frame. It's possible to OnOff the levels with a button or keys The indicator draws lines that delimit the upper time frames candle and highlights his high-low price and the pips candle range. How it works: Firstly . Choose which time frames levels to represent in the lower ones : monthly, weekly, daily
COMBO Indicators OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off  feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time Bollinger Bands is formed by upper
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Tim Eubanks
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Tim Eubanks 2018.07.10 22:29 
 

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