Moving Averages OnOff MT4

5
The Moving Averages On-Off let you control the indicator using the keyboard or a button. You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments. --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff


It's possible to use three Moving Averages, defined as ShortMediumLong or Raimbow MA 5,10,20,50,100,200.


Input

MOVING AVERAGES
  • You can customize the price type used for calculation: close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted
  • It's possible to choose the time frame  for wich they are calculated 
  • you can setup the averaging period, the horizontal shift
  • you can customize two levels for the Short moving average
  • It's possible to show  only  one or two of them  shutting down the others averages
RAIMBOW MA
    • you can customize the price type used for calculation: close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted
    • you can customize the color, weight, and style
    Button & Keys
    • It is possible to shut down the button and setup your favorite keys to on-off the indicator
    • It is possible to customize the button: the position on the screen, the size, the colors and the label

    Reviews 3
    customanalog
    164
    customanalog 2022.12.03 01:45 
     

    This is a handy tool if you find multiple moving averages to be a useful perspective, as I do. Switching them on and off keeps my chart clear. Thanks to the author for creating this.

    Mr.
    421
    Mr. 2022.07.10 14:46 
     

    Thank you for this MA's with on and off button. The hotkey is a killer.

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    xlxAxlx
    1503
    xlxAxlx 2024.08.22 07:08 
     

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    customanalog
    164
    customanalog 2022.12.03 01:45 
     

    This is a handy tool if you find multiple moving averages to be a useful perspective, as I do. Switching them on and off keeps my chart clear. Thanks to the author for creating this.

    Mr.
    421
    Mr. 2022.07.10 14:46 
     

    Thank you for this MA's with on and off button. The hotkey is a killer.

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