Bollinger Bands OnOff MT4

The Bollinger Bands indicator is composed by three lines: the upper and lower band and a simple moving average . The upper and lower band are obtained respectively by adding and subtracting the standard deviation from the moving average N (default=2) times. The central band is given by the moving average that has 20-periods as default. The Sma is the original moving average used by John Bollinger when he developed the indicator.

Upper Band= SMA+2Sdt



Middle Band= SMA



Lower Band= SMA-2Sdt

The Bollinger Bands OnOff provides also the possibility of using different averaging method : Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted compared to the original Simple average.



The MA can be highlighted with different colors to spot the up/down trend