Bollinger Bands OnOff MT4

5

The Bolliger Bands On-Off let you control the indicator using the keyboard or a button. You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments. --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff

The Bollinger Bands identify the degree of real-time volatility for a financial instruments. A lower amplitude corresponds to a low volatility, conversely a greater bandwidth corresponds to high volatility. Narrowing bands indicate an upcoming breakout in the underlying asset, conversely when the bands widen it is indicative of an upcoming movement.

The Bollinger Bands indicator is composed by three  lines: the upper  and lower  band and a simple moving average. The upper and lower band are obtained respectively by adding and subtracting the standard deviation from the moving average N (default=2) times. The central band is given by the moving average that has 20-periods as default. The Sma is the original moving average used by John Bollinger when he developed the indicator.

Upper Band= SMA+2Sdt

Middle Band= SMA

Lower Band= SMA-2Sdt


The Bollinger Bands OnOff provides also the possibility of using different averaging method: Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted compared to the original Simple average.

The MA can be highlighted with different colors to spot the up/down trend


Input

  • It is possible to setup the period, the shift and different Ma color depending on the trend
  • You can choose the averaging method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear weighted
  • You can choose their colors, the style  and the the width
  • It is possible to shut down the button and setup your favorite keys to on-off the indicator
  • It is possible to customize the button: the position on the screen, the size, the colors and the label



Reviews 5
Yumin Feng
177
Yumin Feng 2024.02.24 08:05 
 

practical and fun

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.30 20:56 
 

Practical

Mr.
421
Mr. 2022.09.02 21:22 
 

Hi sir im loving all of your indicator work sir. Can you please add changing colors if uptrend or downtrend for the ma middle band please sir. sorry for the late reply sir i was the one who purchased the pivot and im loving it too.

But there is a bug in the indicator when i turn off bollinger band, then 3 colors are changed. like the upper band color changes into the central SMA color, and the central SMA color changes into the lower band color.

