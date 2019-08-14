Moving Averages OnOff MT5
- Indicators
-
Fabrizio Malavasi========================================================================================
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 13 May 2022
The Moving Averages On-Off let you control the indicator using the keyboard or a button. You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments. ---> This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff
It's possible to setup three Moving Averages: Short, Medium, Long
Input
- You can customize the price type used for calculation: close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted
- It's possible to choose the time frame for wich they are calculated
- you can setup the averaging period, the horizontal shift
- You can customize two levels for the Short moving average
- It's possible to show only one or two of them shutting down the others averages
- It is possible to shut down the button and setup your favorite keys to on-off the indicator
- It is possible to customize the button: the position on the screen, the size, the colors and the label
Great indicator, thanks for that gift! I have installed it twice, so I have access to 6 EMA's for support and resistance levels...All are operated by one button which makes it even better.