Moving Averages OnOff MT5

5
The Moving Averages On-Off let you control the indicator using the keyboard or a button. You can choose if you want the indicator always shown or always hided while switching among different time frames or financial instruments.    --->  This indicator is part of Combo Indicator OnOff


It's possible to setup three Moving Averages: ShortMediumLong

 

Input

  • You can customize the price type used for calculation: close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted
  • It's possible to choose the time frame  for wich they are calculated 
  • you can setup the averaging period, the horizontal shift
  • You can customize two levels for the Short moving average
  • It's possible to show  only  one or two of them  shutting down the others averages
  • It is possible to shut down the button and setup your favorite keys to on-off the indicator
  • It is possible to customize the button: the position on the screen, the size, the colors and the label


Reviews 5
Mike Louw
300
Mike Louw 2022.10.10 09:23 
 

Great indicator, thanks for that gift! I have installed it twice, so I have access to 6 EMA's for support and resistance levels...All are operated by one button which makes it even better.

Roberto
77
Roberto 2022.05.11 16:05 
 

Fantastic. Congratulations. Thank you so much for developing it.

4587hyu854ert
96
4587hyu854ert 2021.11.06 13:51 
 

thanks

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Crosshair MultiCharts Mt4
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The Multicharts Crosshair draws a cross hair in any linked chart. The indicator can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame How it works: It can works from every linked charts where the indicator is installed towards the others or from the chart where is istalled towards the following linked charts . It can be shown just pressing a the key of keyboard. After installing the indicators in the char
COMBO Indicators OnOff MT4
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The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off  feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time Bollinger Bands is formed by upper
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The Better Volume indictator improves the comprehension on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars . The colors point out differents nature of volume . The Better Volume OnOff   allows to  open/close the subwindow   through  a botton   or using the keyboard   only.  There is the possibility to customize 3 symbols  and assign them  different parameters   for each time frame . The indicator   improves the comprehension   on volume by coloring the classical histogram bars : CLIMAX UP - 
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT5 Lite
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This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine majo
High Low Time Frame Levels MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
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The utility helps to locate in the  lower time frames  the maximum and minimum of the upper  time frame.  The length of time frame level line  represents the temporal  length of the upper time frame. It's possible to OnOff the levels with a button or keys The indicator draws lines that delimit the upper time frames candle and highlights his high-low price and the pips candle range. How it works: Firstly . Choose which time frames levels to represent in the lower ones : monthly, weekly, daily
COMBO Indicators OnOff MT5
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5 (1)
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The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off  feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time Bollinger Bands is formed by upper
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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.08.22 07:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mike Louw
300
Mike Louw 2022.10.10 09:23 
 

Great indicator, thanks for that gift! I have installed it twice, so I have access to 6 EMA's for support and resistance levels...All are operated by one button which makes it even better.

feradame
17
feradame 2022.08.06 13:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roberto
77
Roberto 2022.05.11 16:05 
 

Fantastic. Congratulations. Thank you so much for developing it.

Fabrizio Malavasi
7912
Reply from developer Fabrizio Malavasi 2022.05.11 21:04
Thanks to you to appreciating the indicator
4587hyu854ert
96
4587hyu854ert 2021.11.06 13:51 
 

thanks

Fabrizio Malavasi
7912
Reply from developer Fabrizio Malavasi 2021.11.06 19:34
You are welcome
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