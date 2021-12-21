High Low Time Frame Levels MT4

The utility helps to locate in the lower time frames the maximum and minimum of the upper time frame. The length of time frame level line represents the temporal length of the upper time frame.


    The indicator draws lines that delimit the upper time frames candle and highlights his high-low price, the pips candle range, the returns and the volatility.

    How it works:

    • Firstly. Choose which time frames levels to represent in the lower ones: monthly, weekly, daily, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5. The default  is set to display in the current time frame all the upper ones.

    • Finally  for each time frame level that you have decided to represent, you need to choose how many  N candles  will produce levels  in the lower time frame.


    Input

    • It is possible to setups for each time frame levels the N candle to represent in the lower time frames
    • You can shut downsingle time frame level  for  all time frames  or you can esclude his representation in a single lower time frame
    • It is possible to customize the color in every time frame level
    • You can shut down separately the text for the high low, pips ranges, retruns and volatility. It is also possibile to personalize the  size  and the  angle  of the  texts
    • You can choose the period to calculate volatility



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