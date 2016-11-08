Symbols Changer MT4

This utility allows to switch among symbols. You have to insert in the input your favorite tickers. it is possible to customize up to 5 symbols


  Shortcut Keys:   Switch among  Symbols:  A -Forward   D -Backward


Inputs

  • You can setup your favorite keys to switch among symbols.
  • You can customize the color of background  and the edge  of the buttons.
  • You can customize the labels: dimension and font.






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        Filter:
        Rob66
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        Rob66 2020.01.22 23:32 
         

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        Fabrizio Malavasi
        7912
        Reply from developer Fabrizio Malavasi 2021.02.04 00:41
        Dear Rob66, I'm quite surprised this feedback is still on line and that you did not correct it. As a matter of fact, I corrected the bug as soon as you told me, one year ago. Since then no new complains came out. Hope you will review it soon for the benefit of the others possible customers
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