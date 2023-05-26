Risk Helper

Need help managing your risk? Use Risk Helper


Drag this script onto your pair, enter your desired pip target, and open a trade. Once your pip target has been reached the Risk Helper will take partials profits, move the stop loss then double the profit target so it can do this process again on the next hit.  A notification will be sent for every action the Risk Helper takes. Once the trade has been reduced to 0.01 lot size, Risk Helper will proceed to only move your stop loss for every pip target hit. At that point, you are responsible for closing the trade yourself.


Risk Helper works with Sell and Buy market execution orders.


Only works on the desktop version of MT4 while the computer is running

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