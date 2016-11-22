Returns MT5

This indicator shows the value of returns in the selected time frame


They are calculated as logarithm of returns, rather than price or raw returns. For small returns, arithmetic and logarithmic returns will be similar. The benefit of using returns, versus prices, is normalization.

It is possible measures all variables in a comparable metric despite originating from price series of unequal values


Inputs

  • You can display data both as a Histogram or a  Line
  • It's also possible to display the absolute value of returns


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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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