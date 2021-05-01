MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT4 Lite

3

This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control the nine major time frames of an instrument.

It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components:

  • the multicharts time frames changer  is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for up to thirty different sy th symbols with the keyboard or the button
  • the multicharts symbols changer can linkup to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time frame
  • both the changers are provided of customizable shortcuts
  • it is possibile to switch bewteen multicharts and the single charts changer using a button
  • the crosshair multicharts draws a crosshair in any linked chart. It can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame
  • the addons that works in a single charts, They can be activated directly from the gui


         MT5 version       Full decription       All my products                     


    The additional components are:

    Button's Color: it is possible to highlight, through the color of the list buttons, the positivity/negativity of the returns in the selected time interval of other symbols present in the lists. It contributes to a better view of the market
    Average price positions calculator: it draws an average line and label that show your average price positions. The label show the average price in terms of price, pips and percentage. The average price is calculated considering the commissions and the swaps of all the opened positions on the instrument.

    Candle Timer countdown: it shows the time/percentage remaining until the end of the candle. The time can be displayed on the chart's corner or nearby the candle

    Dot on closing price: it sets a dot on closing price when you use the price line representation. It clearly show whether a price is above or below a level
    Gap on price: it shows gaps on price

    Periods Separator: it sets up lines that define the upper period

    Ask-Bid lines and spreadit draws Bid-Ask lines and a label with the relative spread. It's possible to setup two more dynamic lines that in every instant of time represent the stop loss and the take profit 

    Label Symbols/Time Frames/Returns/Swaps:  they are drawn in the upper left corner of the chart and help when you navigate with keyboard. One of them show the return of candle

    Custom TIme Lines:  it draws a time line in a chosen day, hour, minutes



    Inputs

    • The utility can be moved in two different screen positions: right and left
    • There are 7 lists max in which to divide max 30 symbols: e.g.: the 'list1' from Symbol 1 to Symbol 4 and 'list2' from Symbol 5 to Symbol 8 ect.
    • You can choose the position of the utility relative to the chart window in terms of pixels
    • Shortcut keys can be personalized and disabled
    • It is possible to choose addons customizations







      Reviews 2
      rock65
      1645
      rock65 2022.02.22 08:41 
       

      This tool is exactly what I need ,Thank you so much.

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      wilsonvivas32
      909
      wilsonvivas32 2023.03.10 17:13 
       

      I had an honest tried to this Product which was published back in May 1st, 20221 and moving forward to today March 2023 did not find a manual!Which for a simple indicator shouldn't have been a problem! But it turned out that doing guessing setup was not helpful! Then, it just froze!!! I tried to contact the seller, which was very responsive and I followed all his directions and still dint work! I asked for a refund and he just read me the mql5 rules! Just a fact, be ready to waste 40.00 dollars!!! The seller Responed to this review claiming it just my opining and that he was sorry the product was not to my expectation! But he gladly kept the 40 dollars! Was he truly sorry? Maybe!

      Here a video clip of the issued! : https://reccloud.com/u/6iudn4n

      After posting this review! The seller contacted me via with very rude and impolite message! He was not sorry after all!!! ) Have you all a great day!

      Fabrizio Malavasi
      7901
      Reply from developer Fabrizio Malavasi 2023.03.10 18:44
      I respect your opinion and i'm sorry that the product does not meet YOUR expectations. Others buyers didn't found the product so bad as you described it.
      rock65
      1645
      rock65 2022.02.22 08:41 
       

      This tool is exactly what I need ,Thank you so much.

      Fabrizio Malavasi
      7901
      Reply from developer Fabrizio Malavasi 2022.02.22 18:33
      You are welcome!
      Reply to review