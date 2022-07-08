Fibo trade one

Turn off the very first parameter, this is the easy mode of the adviser. This EA is suitable for trading on the pair and several other currency pairs with special yields. It includes market analysis and algorithmic calculations. It is possible to observe the work of the adviser through its panel. Many settings can be customized. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. Uses martingale when necessary. Works fine in the tester.

You need to use the Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the bet size for it in the current currency. You can simultaneously trade on any currency pair. Happy trading. Use martingale with care.



