Bfxenterprise Maglade

Introducing an Expert Advisor (EA) with the name Maglade which is inspired by the main Indicator used. Moving average is the main point in the program that runs this Expert Advisor. This program is made with the method of price sorting based on the movement of the Moving Average.

Version of Bfxenterprise

The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the time of entering into a transaction / opening a transaction. And it can be said with the term "lazy signal", because it does not often make transactions.

Thus, opening, sorting and signal fidelity are characteristic of this version. These are the characteristics of the “Bfxenterprise” version if you pay attention to it:

Lazy signals

Strict indicator

Few trades

Sorting candle sticks (trend & consolidation)

Focuses on opening trades & mostly ignores closings / stop losses without a price reversal basis.

We call this transaction a “grid” because it can open concurrent transactions for both hedging and averaging.

This version ignores basic risk management calculations in transactions. Where the Expert Advisor only focuses on the direction of transactions that occur from a subjective technical analysis point of view.

About Expert Advisor

The following are some of the things contained in the Expert Advisor “Bfxenterprise Maglade”. Please pay close attention:

Calculate trend with Moving Average

Calculate reversal with Moving Average

Flexible Support & Resistant with Moving Average

Filter on Volume

value Stop transaction with reversal of B.Bands value and candlestick

TP trend : 200 pips. Consolidated TP : 50 pips.

Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD

Time Frame: H1

That's the concept of this Expert Advisor. You can consider it before trying the paid or demo version.

Disclaimer

Please note this calculation may be different and you can modify it according to the risk taken. In this Expert Advisor experiment (according to the picture), we used the lowest deposit of 100$ for 0.01 lots. If you want to reduce the risk please add the deposit used.

Trading with Expert Advisors is very dangerous, please try the demo version before using it. According to the information of this version, you may not get a transaction if you look at the conditions set & maximum usage of the demo version.

Given the limitations of using the demo version, if you are not sure please use the demo version again (if it is still available). If the demo version is no longer available, I feel lucky if you use the lowest rental timeframe first before really buying it.

You can also contact me with the chat feature of MQL5.com or request friendship with my account.

Please pay attention, consider and manage your risk according to your ability before buying this Expert Advisor. All forms of transactions that occur after purchase are the risk of your transaction decisions. Please make transactions with full responsibility.

If you find the availability of this Expert Advisor outside the MQL5.com marketplace, it is certain that it is pirated. I have never sold this version outside of the MQL5.com marketplace.

Setting

the use of this version can be done easily after you carry out integrated transaction activities with the MQL5.com marketplace. Some things to note are as follows:

Only used on Metatrader 4

Requires internet network 24 hours / high recommended with VPS

Minimum 100$ for transactions / high recommended using more deposits

Make sure you have updated the History Center on the H1 timeframe in the pair you are using

Use backtesting if you want to try it on a new pair

can only make one transaction in one window

Add capital / deposit if you are holding a transaction

Those are some things to consider when setting up the use of this version of the Expert Advisor. And make sure you've tried the demo version first.

Thank you

Deepest thanks to those of you who buy or use this version, rent this version and try the demo version.