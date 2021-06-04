Trendprof
- Experts
-
Dmitriy KonogorovI test my products with a broker https://fwd.cx/lkutyZvi4bIj
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Expert for do trading a forex on mt4, he have two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert not have a martingale, but it is recommended to use it on the instruments with a timeframe M30. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Good trading to everyone. Its have a trading panel of informations.