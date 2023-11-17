Trade three indicators

This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using three indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There are icons on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are different types of icons. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings.
It is already configured by default. Trades using an indicator strategy as a percentage of the balance. You can also specify the deposit percentage for it in the current currency. Happy bidding.


