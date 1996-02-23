EA fine

This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using two indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There is an information panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are only different types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings.
It is already configured by default. Trades using grid and indicator strategies using a percentage of the balance. You can also specify the deposit percentage for it in the current currency. Happy bidding.


Recommended products
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Grid Scalper Pro Plus
Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
Experts
GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Expert Advisor) ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners. ️ Key Parameters Parameter Description cSeconds Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions. PriceShotPercentATR Percentage of ATR that the price must m
ORIX mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (5)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge Mt5
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optiona
EA Magnet MT5
Roman Lipatov
Experts
The result is visible in the first hours of operation! The bot opens a grid of orders with a minimum lot. And it fixes a small profit, but it does it very often. Thus, the profitable zones are always close to the current price.The Expert Advisor has a trading panel. With it, you can open positions that will be picked up by the Expert Advisor and taken into account in trading. The built-in switchable filter ensures trading in the direction of the trend. Use a $ 1,000 deposit
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
TimeRangeBreakOut EA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
TimeRangeBreakout EA – this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functions and is based on a logical concept. The TimeRangeBreakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade within time ranges. The market often finds its direction within certain hours and, after breaking through the range, moves along that trend. This expert advisor is designed to trade in the direction of that trend after a breakout within the time range. Nevertheless, you can trade all types of tim
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Spiders Zone Recovery
Muxammadaziz Mamasobitov
Experts
Product Name : Spider's Zone Recovery Description : Spider's Zone Recovery is an automated trading robot (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on the proven Zone Recovery strategy. Designed for traders seeking consistent profits, this EA is perfect for both beginners and experienced users. With its simplicity and efficiency, Spider's Zone Recovery offers a reliable solution for automated trading in the forex market. How It Works : Spider's Zone Recovery operates using the Zone Recovery strategy, which d
Hamster Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A professional grid advisor works according to RSI (   Relative Strength Index   ) indicators.           and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about the profit. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 OPTIONS: RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index; UP_LEVEL - upper bound; DN_LEVEL - lower bound; RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation; START_LOT - initia
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
The Simple Grid Trader
Pei Hoon Ng
Experts
This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (14)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****8 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
More from author
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Ea binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert Advisor for trading binary options in EA mt4. He has one step of a martingale with an adjustable coefficient. Displays its indicators on the chart. It can work on several currency pairs at the same time. It is possible to choose a working time frame. Trading greatly depends on the settings of the built-in indicator, so it is advisable to choose the most optimal settings, although you can also trade with the built-in ones. Also has built-in money management. successful bidding to all.
Bot of Good in binary
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
A bot for trading in binary options for mql4. He can do send message in mobile of phone. He can do work in several long time-frame. He can modify main analize. He do displey panel of the bot and modify her you can. He have do display of tick grafic in 15 min and more(time of timeframe). He can modify a small main analize. He can modify a dimension of smal main analize. He can modify the advanced  analize. He can modify a small advanced analize. He can modify a dimension of smal advanc
ZverIndi01
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
The original an indicator for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also not very demanding on the rest of the hardware resources on the compute
Rsi Aligator
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
The indicator do have inside two a tehnical its "RSI" and "Aligator" indicators with histogram for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also no
Trendprof
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
Expert for do trading a forex on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert not have  a  martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a timeframe M30. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Good trading to everyone. Its have a trading panel of informations.
EA binary pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
3 (2)
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor for Binary Options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor himself do decides. He do displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is by default already configured. Can send notifications to the phone. Partially do learns from mistakes. Has three movable information panels. You can also specify the size of the
Binary modMACD
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor for binary options based on the MACD indicator. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor himself decides. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneously trade on any currency pair. H
Binary Scalper Pro 2
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is for binary options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor itself decides, and it is also possible to trade manually through the expert panel. It is possible to disable the work of the advisor through the advisor panel. Many settings can be configured in panels and viewed. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic numb
Fibo trade one
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
Turn off the very first parameter, this is the easy mode of the adviser.     This EA is suitable for trading on the pair and several other currency pairs with special yields. It includes market analysis and algorithmic calculations. It is possible to observe the work of the adviser through its panel. Many settings can be customized. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. Uses martingale when necessary. Works fine in the tester. You need
Double bottom ind pan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair  and many more. There is also an interactive panel for quickly changing settings. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons
Forex and binar pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on the pair  and many more. The indicator itself uses augmented accuracy mathematical strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his solution on the graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. The second panel for counting the res
Ind trend scan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on many currency pairs The indicator itself uses mathematical strategies with augmented precision. Many settings can be configured. There are elements on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.
Triangles trend
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on various trading pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical linear strategies of augmented accuracy, but for now they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are lines and arrows on the graph for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of badges. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default
Ea double strateg
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a timeframe less than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal indicator strategies. Many settings can be configured, there is a working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph on the panel. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades according to the indicator strategy. You
Indicator of the seconds a candle
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
Индикатор для отображения свеч размером меньше одной минуты, вплоть до размера в одну секунду, для детализированного просмотра графика . Имеется ряд необходимых настроек для удобной визуализации. Настройка размера хранения истории ценовых данных транслируемых инструментов. Размер видимых свеч. Настройка отображения неподвижности на курсах графика. Возможность отображения на различных торговых инструментах.  Удачной всем торговли.
Grid EA Netting
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
This is an expert for netting trading. In it, the grid of pending orders is being set. The Expert Advisor decides by calculation. It is possible to customize the work of the advisor by the hour. Many settings can be viewed in the panels. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of lines. There are only two types of lines. It is possible to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneou
Pattern MA 2
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This EA is suitable for trading on the pair  and else several. The EA itself uses universal strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be adjusted. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It does not use martingale. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the
Double bottom pan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair  and many others. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons. There is a panel. Happy trading.
Ind trend scan 5
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading many different pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical models of augmented accuracy, but for now they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are many icons for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph using various icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.
Trend find once
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on various trading pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical linear strategies of augmented accuracy. It has many additional signals and basic signals. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are lines and arrows on the graph for visualization. He displays his decision on a graph in the form of icons, text, and colored lines. There are only two types of main icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is alread
Trade three indicators
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using three indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There are icons on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are different types of icons. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades using a
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
Binary scalper 113
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This is an advanced trend indicator designed to accurately identify reversals and the beginning of trend movements. With this tool, you will be able to receive high-quality signals for entering and exiting the market, minimizing false entry points and increasing the profitability of transactions. The indicator is suitable for any assets (currency pairs, stocks, indices) and time intervals, from minute to daily charts.
Indic figer patter
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
Multi-functional Pattern Indicator: Your Assistant for Successful Trading Looking for a tool to help you identify the most critical market patterns and improve your trading decisions? Our indicator is a versatile assistant for traders of any level. Automatic Detection and Plotting: The indicator automatically analyzes the chart and highlights patterns, saving you from the hassle of searching for them manually.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review