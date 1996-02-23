This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using two indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There is an information panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are only different types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings.

It is already configured by default. Trades using grid and indicator strategies using a percentage of the balance. You can also specify the deposit percentage for it in the current currency. Happy bidding.



