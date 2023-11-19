EA Once Multiple Strategies

Initially, there was a long-term manual trading system using pyramiding. For successful trading, it was necessary to calculate nine levels of entry into the position and, accordingly, nine levels of take profits and stop losses. Next, when the price reached the planned level, it was necessary to re-place orders on the next eight levels and distribute their take profits and stop losses, then on seven levels and so on to the last level. Mathematically, the system is designed in such a way that when the third level is reached with a price reversal, the ratio of the profit already received and possible losses on stop losses becomes positive. That is, the entire set of orders placed goes to breakeven.

Accordingly, the amount of work and time spent on trading is significant. Therefore, an assistant advisor was designed for the MT4 terminal, which picked up the first position and performed all other actions automatically. It consists of a panel with current information and a set of windows for entering parameters, buttons and triggers. Gradually, the EA has acquired additional functions for manual trading of single orders, position tracking functions (trailing, safe, averaging, locking), position size control functions, etc... The functions are controlled both by changing the parameters of the adviser, and directly by buttons, triggers and windows for entering values on the panel of the adviser in the working window of the terminal.

Then it turned out that the adviser can automatically perform any trading strategy if it is indicator or has a clear formula description. That is, the Expert Advisor reads the algorithm of the trading system and, in accordance with its indicators, presses certain buttons, turns on the necessary windows and triggers. Now the Expert Advisor contains algorithms of the initial pyramid strategy (long-term strategy), as well as several sets of flat, trend and scalping strategies (short-term strategies or quick trades, quick orders). All strategies use publicly available algorithms and indicators adapted to the capabilities of the Expert Advisor.

The choice of a specific strategy at the moment is up to the trader. The trading system only shows a sequence of actions, as a result of which it is possible to draw a conclusion about the applicability of a particular trading algorithm at the moment. Therefore, without the experience of stock trading, it will not be easy to use the system, you will have to accumulate experience and knowledge in the process.

The system and the adviser were named «Once» (Trade System «Once»), since a guaranteed profitable strategy does not exist in principle and cannot be. To get a significant result, you still have to perform a certain number of actions, both analytical and test. And as a result of efforts, profit comes one day.

Examples of the Expert Advisor's work.