Binary scalper 113
- Indicators
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Dmitriy KonogorovI test my products with a broker https://fwd.cx/lkutyZvi4bIj
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an advanced trend indicator designed to accurately identify reversals and the beginning of trend movements. With this tool, you will be able to receive high-quality signals for entering and exiting the market, minimizing false entry points and increasing the profitability of transactions. The indicator is suitable for any assets (currency pairs, stocks, indices) and time intervals, from minute to daily charts.