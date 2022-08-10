Pattern MA 2

This EA is suitable for trading on the pair and else several. The EA itself uses universal strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be adjusted. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It does not use martingale. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings.

It is already configured by default. You can also specify the derosit percentage for it in the current currency. Happy trading.



