Binary Scalper Pro 2

This Expert Advisor is for binary options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision.

the advisor itself decides, and it is also possible to trade manually through the expert panel. It is possible to disable the work of the advisor through the advisor panel. Many settings can be configured in panels and viewed. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows.

It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneously trade on any currency pair. Happy trades. Use martingale carefully. Verified by broker Grand Capital.



