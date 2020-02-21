Ea binary expert
- Utilities
- Dmitriy Konogorov
- Version: 2.51
- Updated: 30 December 2023
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor for trading binary options in EA mt4. He has one step of a martingale with an adjustable coefficient. Displays its indicators on the chart. It can work on several currency pairs at the same time. It is possible to choose a working time frame. Trading greatly depends on the settings of the built-in indicator, so it is advisable to choose the most optimal settings, although you can also trade with the built-in ones. Also has built-in money management. successful bidding to all.