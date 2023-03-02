Double bottom pan

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- Indicators
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Dmitriy KonogorovI test my products with a broker https://fwd.cx/lkutyZvi4bIj
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair and many others. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons. There is a panel.
Happy trading.