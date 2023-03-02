Double bottom pan

This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair  and many others. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons. There is a panel.
Happy trading.


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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
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Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Ea binary expert
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Expert Advisor for trading binary options in EA mt4. He has one step of a martingale with an adjustable coefficient. Displays its indicators on the chart. It can work on several currency pairs at the same time. It is possible to choose a working time frame. Trading greatly depends on the settings of the built-in indicator, so it is advisable to choose the most optimal settings, although you can also trade with the built-in ones. Also has built-in money management. successful bidding to all.
Bot of Good in binary
Dmitriy Konogorov
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A bot for trading in binary options for mql4. He can do send message in mobile of phone. He can do work in several long time-frame. He can modify main analize. He do displey panel of the bot and modify her you can. He have do display of tick grafic in 15 min and more(time of timeframe). He can modify a small main analize. He can modify a dimension of smal main analize. He can modify the advanced  analize. He can modify a small advanced analize. He can modify a dimension of smal advanc
ZverIndi01
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
The original an indicator for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also not very demanding on the rest of the hardware resources on the compute
Rsi Aligator
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
The indicator do have inside two a tehnical its "RSI" and "Aligator" indicators with histogram for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also no
Trendprof
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
Expert for do trading a forex on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert not have  a  martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a timeframe M30. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Good trading to everyone. Its have a trading panel of informations.
EA binary pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
3 (2)
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This is an Expert Advisor for Binary Options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor himself do decides. He do displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is by default already configured. Can send notifications to the phone. Partially do learns from mistakes. Has three movable information panels. You can also specify the size of the
Binary modMACD
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor for binary options based on the MACD indicator. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor himself decides. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneously trade on any currency pair. H
Binary Scalper Pro 2
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is for binary options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor itself decides, and it is also possible to trade manually through the expert panel. It is possible to disable the work of the advisor through the advisor panel. Many settings can be configured in panels and viewed. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic numb
Fibo trade one
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
Turn off the very first parameter, this is the easy mode of the adviser.     This EA is suitable for trading on the pair and several other currency pairs with special yields. It includes market analysis and algorithmic calculations. It is possible to observe the work of the adviser through its panel. Many settings can be customized. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. Uses martingale when necessary. Works fine in the tester. You need
Double bottom ind pan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair  and many more. There is also an interactive panel for quickly changing settings. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons
Forex and binar pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on the pair  and many more. The indicator itself uses augmented accuracy mathematical strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his solution on the graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. The second panel for counting the res
Ind trend scan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on many currency pairs The indicator itself uses mathematical strategies with augmented precision. Many settings can be configured. There are elements on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.
Triangles trend
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on various trading pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical linear strategies of augmented accuracy, but for now they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are lines and arrows on the graph for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of badges. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default
Ea double strateg
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a timeframe less than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal indicator strategies. Many settings can be configured, there is a working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph on the panel. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades according to the indicator strategy. You
Indicator of the seconds a candle
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
Индикатор для отображения свеч размером меньше одной минуты, вплоть до размера в одну секунду, для детализированного просмотра графика . Имеется ряд необходимых настроек для удобной визуализации. Настройка размера хранения истории ценовых данных транслируемых инструментов. Размер видимых свеч. Настройка отображения неподвижности на курсах графика. Возможность отображения на различных торговых инструментах.  Удачной всем торговли.
Grid EA Netting
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
This is an expert for netting trading. In it, the grid of pending orders is being set. The Expert Advisor decides by calculation. It is possible to customize the work of the advisor by the hour. Many settings can be viewed in the panels. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of lines. There are only two types of lines. It is possible to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneou
Pattern MA 2
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This EA is suitable for trading on the pair  and else several. The EA itself uses universal strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be adjusted. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It does not use martingale. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the
EA fine
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using two indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There is an information panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are only different types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by defaul
Ind trend scan 5
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading many different pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical models of augmented accuracy, but for now they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are many icons for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph using various icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.
Trend find once
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This indicator is great for trading on various trading pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical linear strategies of augmented accuracy. It has many additional signals and basic signals. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are lines and arrows on the graph for visualization. He displays his decision on a graph in the form of icons, text, and colored lines. There are only two types of main icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is alread
Trade three indicators
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using three indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There are icons on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are different types of icons. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades using a
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
Binary scalper 113
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
This is an advanced trend indicator designed to accurately identify reversals and the beginning of trend movements. With this tool, you will be able to receive high-quality signals for entering and exiting the market, minimizing false entry points and increasing the profitability of transactions. The indicator is suitable for any assets (currency pairs, stocks, indices) and time intervals, from minute to daily charts.
Indic figer patter
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
Multi-functional Pattern Indicator: Your Assistant for Successful Trading Looking for a tool to help you identify the most critical market patterns and improve your trading decisions? Our indicator is a versatile assistant for traders of any level. Automatic Detection and Plotting: The indicator automatically analyzes the chart and highlights patterns, saving you from the hassle of searching for them manually.
SmartZone Hunter
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicators
SmartZone Hunter Pro is a professional breakout indicator that automatically identifies horizontal price clusters (Support/Resistance zones) and generates signals ONLY after a confirmed breakout with candle close beyond the zone. KEY FEATURES Automatic Zone Detection - Finds key accumulation zones based on price touches and cluster density Confirmed Breakout Signals - Arrows appear only after candle closes beyond the zone (no repainting) Multi-Stage Filter System - Eliminates false
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