EA binary pro

This is an Expert Advisor for Binary Options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision.

the advisor himself do decides. He do displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows.

It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is by default already





configured. Can send notifications to the phone. Partially do learns from mistakes. Has three movable information panels. You can also specify the size of the bet for it in the current currency. You can simultaneously trade on any





currency pair. Use martingale carefully. Verified by broker Grand Capital. The expiration time is set automatically, depending on the period of the chart, but not more than 60 minutes. Happy trades.



