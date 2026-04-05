M1 Scalping Turbo
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
"M1 Scalping Turbo" - indicator for intraday scalping. With this indicator, you can trade on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes. We recommend currency pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD.
Trading rules:
The indicator shows with arrows on the chart when you need to open a deal, in which direction to open a deal, where to put TakeProfit and StopLoss. Lot size is up to you. We recommend using no more than 10% of the deposit for 1 trading transaction in trading. We recommend that you open only 1 operation at a time so as not to overload the trading balance.
Benefits of the indicator:
- is not redrawn.
- complete trading strategy
- shows on the chart when to open orders.
- shows on the chart where to put take profit and stop loss.
Indicator settings:
- period_long - specify the period for calculating the long wave.
- period_short - specify the period for calculating the short wave.
- signal - enable sending signals to the phone.
- info - turn on the display of information on where to put take profit and stop loss.
- dot_size - specify the size of the arrows.
- text_size - specify the size of the text.