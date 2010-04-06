Trend Entry Histogram mt
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears.
- This indicator has unique feature - it takes both: price and volume for calculations.
- Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one.
- Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar.
- Entry signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with initial trend color (see the pictures).
- Use short targets - closest highs/lows on chart depending on current trend.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
HOW TO USE indicator:
- for BUY signals: stready bullish trend (blue histogram bars) + 1 red bar on histogram +1 blue bar (open Long trade here).
- for SELL signals: stready bearish trend (red histogram bars) + 1 blue bar on histogram +1 red bar (open Short trade here).
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.