PZ Lopez Pressure

Your swiss army knife to ancipate price reversals



This indicator anticipates price reversals analyzing bullish and bearish pressure in the market. The buying pressure is the sum of all the accumulation bars over a certain number of days, multiplied by the volume. The selling pressure is the sum of all of the distribution over the same number of bars, multiplied by the volume. It gives you a measure of the buying pressure as a percentage of the total activity, which value should fluctuate from 0 to 100. It implements two moving averages, fast and slow, to identify changes in pressure trends and look for trades accordingly.

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A ratio of 50 means the market is balanced

A ratio over 70 means the market is overbought

A ratio below 30 means the market is oversold

The red dotted line is the current ratio

The blue line is the signal line

The orange line is the main line

It has straightforward trading implications.



Look for buying opportunities when the market is oversold

Look for selling opportunities when the market is overbought

If the signal line is above the main line the pressure is bullish

If the signal line is below the main line the pressure is bearish





Input Parameters

Period: Number of bars studied to calculate the pressure

Fast MA: Fast averaging period for the histogram

Slow MA: Slow averaging period for the histogram





Author



Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.