Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE

3

The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments. 

The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals. 

Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation.

Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE have been applied to standard settings that we have found to be most reliable across a range of timeframes and instrument types. 

Optimisable and Customisable Inputs include:

  • Signal Validity Duration, allowing users to set the duration (amount of bars) by which the signal will remain active, and ready to print an entry signal
  • Arrow Display Offset, allowing customisation of the appearance of the signals within the chart, upon trigger
  • Signal Band Display Bars, critically providing for the shaded area of the ATR Band threshold that price must exceed to validate the signal's application. Note that the ReversalsFREE version has pre-set ATR Band thresholds included at a level that research has suggested is most useful, particularly with FX pairs. 
  • The colour of Long and Short bands, ensuring all template preferences can be matched.

The Icarus Reversals FREE is a very reliable tool for the identification of high-probability turning points, while also providing exceptional indications of likely continued trends when the failure of the Reversal indicator to extend beyond the ATR band occurs.

The Icarus Reversals (Full Suite) version includes complete access and customisation, across all critical inputs, allowing users to perfectly match the indicator settings to their preferred trading and investing style. 

Check out the Youtube video outlining the Icarus ReversalsFREE(TM) and full-suite Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicators, including an outline of all of the customising features and benefits, and how they can be successfully applied to a range of instrument types, timeframes and chart templates. 

A range of back-test results, utilising the Icarus Reversals Indicator as a key component are reviewed in some detail within the Youtube video

We hope everyone enjoys this free resource, and hope to receive positive reviews, which will help us to continue to develop highly-effective indicators for traders and investors around the world.

Please feel free to send us a message with any questions or comments, and take the time to visit. www.icarussignals.com for the free news-feed and aggregation service.

Yours in trading confidence. 

 

Reviews 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.21 02:08 
 

Good reversals

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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David T
302
David T 2023.05.14 20:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.08.03 23:11 
 

Bad indicator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.21 02:08 
 

Good reversals

James D Scuderi
2086
Reply from developer James D Scuderi 2020.12.29 05:40
Thanks for the kind review Aravind. We're glad you like the Icarus Reversals Indicator. We would love to get your feedback on the other Icarus products, if you have the opportunity to try them. All the best.
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