Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE

The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.

The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.

Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation.

Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE have been applied to standard settings that we have found to be most reliable across a range of timeframes and instrument types.

Optimisable and Customisable Inputs include:

Signal Validity Duration, allowing users to set the duration (amount of bars) by which the signal will remain active, and ready to print an entry signal

Arrow Display Offset, allowing customisation of the appearance of the signals within the chart, upon trigger

Signal Band Display Bars, critically providing for the shaded area of the ATR Band threshold that price must exceed to validate the signal's application. Note that the ReversalsFREE version has pre-set ATR Band thresholds included at a level that research has suggested is most useful, particularly with FX pairs.

The colour of Long and Short bands, ensuring all template preferences can be matched.