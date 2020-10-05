Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.
The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.
Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation.
Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE have been applied to standard settings that we have found to be most reliable across a range of timeframes and instrument types.
Optimisable and Customisable Inputs include:
- Signal Validity Duration, allowing users to set the duration (amount of bars) by which the signal will remain active, and ready to print an entry signal
- Arrow Display Offset, allowing customisation of the appearance of the signals within the chart, upon trigger
- Signal Band Display Bars, critically providing for the shaded area of the ATR Band threshold that price must exceed to validate the signal's application. Note that the ReversalsFREE version has pre-set ATR Band thresholds included at a level that research has suggested is most useful, particularly with FX pairs.
- The colour of Long and Short bands, ensuring all template preferences can be matched.
The Icarus Reversals FREE is a very reliable tool for the identification of high-probability turning points, while also providing exceptional indications of likely continued trends when the failure of the Reversal indicator to extend beyond the ATR band occurs.
The Icarus Reversals (Full Suite) version includes complete access and customisation, across all critical inputs, allowing users to perfectly match the indicator settings to their preferred trading and investing style.
Check out the Youtube video outlining the Icarus ReversalsFREE(TM) and full-suite Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicators, including an outline of all of the customising features and benefits, and how they can be successfully applied to a range of instrument types, timeframes and chart templates.
A range of back-test results, utilising the Icarus Reversals Indicator as a key component are reviewed in some detail within the Youtube video
We hope everyone enjoys this free resource, and hope to receive positive reviews, which will help us to continue to develop highly-effective indicators for traders and investors around the world.
Please feel free to send us a message with any questions or comments, and take the time to visit. www.icarussignals.com for the free news-feed and aggregation service.
Yours in trading confidence.
Good reversals