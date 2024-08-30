Wa Candle Timer Percentage

Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT4 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form.
The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed.
The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color.
These are the settings:
1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color.
2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user.
3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set by the user.
4- Candle Timer Font Size.
5- Candle Timer font (e.g.: "Arial").
6- The user can add his/her own character between the candle timer and the percentage.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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