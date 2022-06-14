Avadhut sathe
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
"Avadhut sathe" is an indicator for scalping. Shows the trader with arrows on the chart the price reversal points. Best of all "Avadhut sathe" trades on M1, M5, M15 timeframes. Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, GOLD, SILVER, BTCUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF. The "Avadhut sathe" indicator has many modes of operation, on which the accuracy of the signals depends. In most modes, the "Avadhut sathe" indicator does not redraw its signals. The "Avadhut sathe" indicator shows the price reversal point with an arrow on the chart. The "Avadhut sathe" indicator also displays on the chart how many points of profit / loss could be received from each signal (this information is approximate, since the indicator does not take into account the broker's commission and other expenses).
Trading strategy with "Avadhut sathe" indicator:
- when a red arrow appears, it opens a sell trade. Take Profit 15 points. StopLoss is set above the red arrow by 10 points.
- when a blue arrow appears, it opens a buy deal. Take Profit 15 points. StopLoss is set below the blue arrow by 12 points.
Benefits of the "Avadhut sathe" indicator:
- gives signals for scalping
- works well on all currency pairs
- works with all brokers
- very easy to use
- has many settings
- does not redraw signals
- draws arrows on the chart when to open orders
"Avadhut sathe" indicator settings:
- mode_bar - this parameter tells the indicator which bar to draw the arrow on. false - draw an arrow on the first bar, and true - draw an arrow on the zero bar.
- period_fast - fast average period.
- period_slow - slow moving average period.
- mode_price - settlement price mode.
- bars - on how many candles the indicator is displayed.
- Signal - send email and push signals.
- inform - display additional information on the screen.
- arrow_size - size of arrows on the chart.