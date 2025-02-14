Pigment
- Indicators
-
Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Good dial indicator "Pigment"
Pointer indicator "Pigment"
This product is great for binary options.
Showed itself well on M5 M15 timeframes.
Multicurrency also works well in news releases.
Does not draw and the signal appears on the current candle
Blue arrow buy
red arrow sell
You can also set the signal frequency to your liking:
In the settings, simply change the Period, the default is Period 3.