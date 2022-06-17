Hot Option

  • Indicators
  • Dmitriy Kashevich
    Dmitriy Kashevich

    Dmitriy Kashevich

    2 (8)
    Hello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
    27 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 17 June 2022
  • Activations: 20
Great indicator for binary options!

Try what he can do!

Alert is arranged in it so that you are not late with the signal!

You can also customize the periods that suit you! (it is configured for currency pairs)

If you want more, you can always reconfigure and use more!

arrow indicator that works on several indicators, in the settings you can change the color of the arrows and the period! (repeat)

Test it and see it in action!
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5 (2)
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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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