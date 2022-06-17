Hot Option
- Indicators
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Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 June 2022
- Activations: 20
Great indicator for binary options!
Try what he can do!
Alert is arranged in it so that you are not late with the signal!
You can also customize the periods that suit you! (it is configured for currency pairs)
If you want more, you can always reconfigure and use more!
arrow indicator that works on several indicators, in the settings you can change the color of the arrows and the period! (repeat)
Test it and see it in action!