As a trader you are looking for to enter trades at the perfect time. This indicator takes advantage of any price action and indicates when a certain level has been made and a potential break out is going to be made.

THIS IS BEST USED ON THE 1DAY CHART WITH WE TREND LIVE MAX

Check LTF (Check Long time frame) feature added to 5mins , 15mins, 30mins 1hr & 4Hr chart which will check the trend on all frames times in particular the 4hr trend. so if a alert is received to buy or sell and the trend is not correlating to long term 4hr trend . you will receive a message to check analysis of sell or buy signal before entering , if all trends correlate you will receive a message of strong sell or buy this is a feature which allow you to filter out false signals and increase the accuracy of trend follow on trades.

This indicator works best on the 1DAY time frame , it can work on all time frames , 15 mins & 30 Mins can be used for medium to long analysis, 1 hour & 4hr charts for longer traders, primarily the 1DAY chart has the highest success rate.

this a fantastic tool addition to the We Trade Live Trend indicators this indicator provides additional confirmation of trading entries or exits. Trade in the overall direction of the prevailing trend in order to reduce the amount of false breakout signals.

Use in conjunction with

We Trade Live Trend Max

PLEASE WHEN LOADING YOUR CHART IF USING THE We Trade Live Trend Max LOAD We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long THEN We Trade Live Trend Max AFTER







