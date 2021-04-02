We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5

As a trader you are looking for to enter trades at the perfect time. This indicator takes advantage of any price action and indicates when a certain level has been made and a potential break out is going to be made.

THIS IS BEST USED ON THE 1DAY CHART WITH WE TREND LIVE MAX 

Check LTF (Check Long time frame) feature added to 5mins , 15mins, 30mins 1hr & 4Hr chart  which will check the trend on all frames times in particular the 4hr trend. so if a alert is received to buy or sell and the trend is not correlating to long term 4hr trend . you will receive a message to check analysis of sell or buy signal before entering , if all trends correlate you will receive a message of strong sell or buy this is a feature which allow you to filter out false signals and increase the accuracy of trend follow on trades.   

This indicator works best on the 1DAY time frame , it can work on all time frames , 15 mins & 30 Mins can be used for medium to long analysis, 1 hour & 4hr charts for longer traders, primarily  the 1DAY chart has the highest success rate.  

this a fantastic tool addition to the We Trade Live Trend indicators this indicator provides additional confirmation of trading entries or exits.  Trade in the overall direction of the prevailing trend in order to reduce the amount of false breakout signals.

Use in conjunction with 

 We Trade Live Trend Max

PLEASE WHEN LOADING YOUR CHART IF USING THE   We Trade Live Trend Max LOAD   We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long THEN  We Trade Live Trend Max AFTER



Reviews 6
sergfx0570
34
sergfx0570 2021.07.08 19:37 
 

не плохо...

aspinheiro
40
aspinheiro 2021.04.14 18:15 
 

This indicator is amazing, such a great job you're done there. Plus, the support is 5* ! It does work best with all indicators together.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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We Trade Live Trend Max
Ian Andrew Nicholson
5 (1)
Indicators
We Trade Live Trend Max 500-1000 Pips Our team of engineers have programmed a great tool which we have used to success and will aid you in making better decisions when placing a trade, it is better than anything available on the market at the moment! try & Test Against other products and see for yourself how amazing this is. Our Main Objective is to help you as traders discover how you can take a simple trading setup and make consistent profits. We provide the fundamentals needed to trade the ma
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We Trade Live Trend Flat
Ian Andrew Nicholson
Indicators
Being   flat is a position   taken by a trader in Forex trading when s/he is unsure about the direction of currencies trading in the market. If you had no   positions   in the U.S. dollar or your long and short   positions   canceled each other out, you   would   be   flat   or have a   flat   book A   flat market   is one where there is little price movement; the   market   typically trades within a tight range, rather than forming a clear up or down trend. This indicator shows potential flat
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We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit
Ian Andrew Nicholson
4.25 (4)
Indicators
We Trade Live Trend Entry & Exit is another fantastic addition to the the We trade Live trend Indicator collection This Indicator works fantastically well with our other Indicators. This Indicator is primarily used to enter a trade & Exit a Trade , and to alert you when you could possibly take a short or long on a current trend , it provides alerts on when there is a change in direction on the trend you are trading but please make sure you take into account all variables, before entering a trade
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We Trade Live Trend Levels
Ian Andrew Nicholson
5 (1)
Indicators
We Trade Live Trend Levels  This indicator is a fantastic addition to the We Trade Live Trend Max this helps filter out noise and helps with better entries into a trade this add on is a must have and we use it all the time along side We Trade Live Trend Max this is a fantastic tool to help with entering a trade and exiting a trade,  This indicator Calculates  Volume strength  indicating levels of support and resistance for a trade, measures momentum in a market making buying or selling into the
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We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick
Ian Andrew Nicholson
Indicators
We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick can help identify potential trend in the market when  trading, spot market trends and predict future prices.  We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick has a smoother look, as it is essentially taking an average of the movement.   candles will  stay RED during a downtrend and Green during an uptrend . We believe It's useful for making candlestick charts more readable and trends easier to analyse. As a breakout trader you are looking for trades that are ‘breaking out’ of
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Quantum Trend Sniper MT4
Ian Andrew Nicholson
5 (1)
Indicators
Quantum Trend Sniper PRO for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Trend Sniper PRO is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who want selective entries, clear trade structure, and live on-chart decision support . This is not a basic buy/sell arrow tool. It is a complete trading workflow that helps you identify higher-quality setups, project the full trade structure, monitor progression through multiple profit targets, and review trade behavior directly on the chart. Designed for traders who value
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rateltaai
14
rateltaai 2022.03.18 12:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ian Andrew Nicholson
6044
Reply from developer Ian Andrew Nicholson 2022.03.18 13:34
You clearly don't know how to use them !! Spam!!
sergfx0570
34
sergfx0570 2021.07.08 19:37 
 

не плохо...

Zohra8x
65
Zohra8x 2021.04.17 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aspinheiro
40
aspinheiro 2021.04.14 18:15 
 

This indicator is amazing, such a great job you're done there. Plus, the support is 5* ! It does work best with all indicators together.

Kurran
65
Kurran 2021.04.13 18:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shivam
64
Shivam 2021.04.11 19:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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