Sell Signall

This indicator is named so for a reason, because it will show the reverse side of the market.

It has several math indicators built in that are tuned to show the best signals for currency pairs!

Ideally proved to be in work on the M5-M15 no more and no less!

Only at the same time it shows up to 86.5% of correct signals!

The settings include the colors of the arrows, the alert, and the same parameters so that you can reconfigure the indicator and trade on cryptocurrency and raw materials!

If you have questions, test or write to me)
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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the zigzag indicator draws lines on the chart from the highest point to the lowest There are built-in fibonacci levels built-in sound alert the indicator highlights trends on small timeframes with a thin line and trends highlights with a coarse line Fibonacci levels can be turned on and off in the settings settings are very simple and clear the same sound alert can be turned on and off, you can change the colors of the lines.
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Great indicator for binary options! Try what he can do! Alert is arranged in it so that you are not late with the signal! You can also customize the periods that suit you! (it is configured for currency pairs) If you want more, you can always reconfigure and use more! arrow indicator that works on several indicators, in the settings you can change the color of the arrows and the period! (repeat) Test it and see it in action!
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Indicators
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An excellent indicator for those who like fast binary options trading! It works great on m1-m5 timeframes! The periods are customizable, so you can even set up for cryptocurrency, and trade on weekends! You can also customize the color of the arrows! Works on all timeframes! But as stated above, it's better on m1 - m5! Whatever you forget about the signal, it has an alert! Test and try this indicator! If I have questions write, I will gladly listen to suggestions and errors!
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Invisible Ghost is a great arrow indicator for trading in financial markets. Designed to work with popular technical analysis tools. The indicator is based on the use of moving averages and Bollinger bands. These tools help filter out market noise and focus on key moments. This indicator also analyzes historical market data to improve the accuracy of signals. Key features: - Simple signals: the indicator displays red arrows for sell signals and blue arrows for buy signals, making the decis
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MTRade is a professional arrow indicator based on the classic Parabolic SAR algorithm. It automatically detects the moments of trend direction change and displays clear signal arrows on the chart: up (buy) and down (sell). Basis: original Parabolic SAR algorithm with full adaptation for visual display by arrows; Signals: up arrow — possible up reversal (buy); down arrow — possible down reversal (sell); No redrawing: signals are recorded only after a confirmed reversal, excluding "jumps" and
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
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